K-State athlete named Big 12 Scholar-Athlete of the Year

IRVING, Texas (KSNT) – Ayoka Lee was named the 2022 Big 12 Women’s Basketball Scholar-Athlete of the Year on Tuesday.

Lee graduated in May 2021 with her undergraduate degree in psychology and is pursuing her graduate degree in couples and family therapy. She is the fifth player in program history to earn the award. Since the award started in 2013, K-State leads the conference with six honors.

Lee adds this to her large collection of academic honors, including: two-time CoSIDA Academic All-America honors, three-time Academic All-Big 12 First Team honors and 2021 Big 12/Dr. Gerald Lage Academic Achievement Award.

On the court this year, Lee was named a First Team All-American by The Athletic and Sports Illustrated , a Second Team All-American by the Associated Press and USBWA, a Women’s Basketball Coaches Association All-America Honorable Mention, a finalist for the 2022 Lisa Leslie Award, a unanimous All-Big 12 First Team selection and got her first selection to the Big 12 All-Defensive Team.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSNT 27 News.