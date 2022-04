Deadline crunch: As of late Tuesday afternoon, the federal government had not yet signed off on Ohio’s request to move back Friday’s deadline to mail ballots to military voters, according to a new legal filing from state legislative leaders. The tidbit was part of House Speaker Bob Cupp and Senate President Matt Huffman’s official response to the League of Women Voters of Ohio’s challenge to Ohio’s latest congressional map. Cupp and Huffman otherwise argue the Ohio Supreme Court should reject the complaint and let the map stand.

