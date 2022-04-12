Bridge named after fallen PennDOT worker in Blair County

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. ( WTAJ ) — A bridge in Greenfield Township will be named after a PennDOT equipment operator that died in 2018.

File photo from 2018 of Bryan Chamberlain.

The bridge is located in Greenfield Township and goes over South Poplar Run, and it will soon be known as the Bryan T. “Chipper” Chamberlain Memorial Bridge. The legislation was introduced by Rep. Jim Gregory, and House Bill 20-73 passed on a unanimous vote Tuesday.

Chamberlain was killed after he got trapped between a heavy equipment machine and a tree . Police said he was the passenger of the heavy equipment when it reportedly popped out of gear for an unknown reason, causing it to roll down a steep embankment.

Police added that the driver did attempt to stop the equipment from rolling backward but was unsuccessful. The driver managed to jump out before it went over the embankment.

Get the latest local news, weather, and community events. Sign up for the WTAJ Newsletter.

Chamberlain was a Claysburg Kimmel High School 2006 graduate who enjoyed hunting and fishing.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTAJ - www.wearecentralpa.com.