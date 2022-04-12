Taco Buddha opening second location in Kirkwood

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Fair Saint Louis is back with its annual Fourth of July celebration but there is a new location this year. From July 2 to July 4, locals will get to enjoy various activities from Kiener Plaza and Ballpark Village in downtown St. Louis. On the holiday, St. Louisans can watch fireworks dazzle under the Gateway Arch. Food vendors will set their booths in Kiener Plaza while the main stage will be positioned next to the Old Courthouse on North 4th Street.

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 20 HOURS AGO