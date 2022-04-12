ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phillips 66 CEO Garland to step down

 1 day ago
April 12 (Reuters) - Phillips 66 (PSX.N) said on Tuesday Greg Garland will step down as chief executive officer on July 1 after 10 years of being at the helm.

Garland will remain as executive chairman of the board of directors and Mark Lashier, president and chief operating officer, will assume the CEO's role, the U.S. refiner said.

Reporting by Kannaki Deka in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

