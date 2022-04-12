State Budget adds to Utica School District Funding

ALBANY, N.Y. -- The state Legislature worked through the night to pass Gov. Kathy Hochul's first budget, which she says includes a list of things that will make life better and easier for millions of New Yorkers.The spending plan had an April 1 deadline, but disagreements over police issues held up passage for more than a week. Legislators reached a "conceptual" agreement on Thursday. At the top of the governor's priority list, given the concerns about public safety, was bail reform and changes to the law that will allow judges to hold people on bail when they're charged with gun crimes, hate crimes...

ALBANY, NY ・ 4 DAYS AGO