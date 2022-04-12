ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

North Carolina School Resource Officer Credited For Saving Choking Student

By Sarah Tate
 1 day ago
Photo: Getty Images

Choking on a piece of food can be a scary situation . Fortunately for one young girl outside Charlotte, she was around someone who knew just what to do.

A school resource officer at North Iredell Middle School is being hailed as a hero and credited for saving the life of a student who was choking, WCNC reports.

When Deputy Alan Josey saw that one of the students at his school was choking on a piece of candy, he wasted no time in reacting, quickly jumping into action using training from his time as a Combat Medic. He successfully performed the Heimlich maneuver on the girl, who officials say is expected to be OK.

"Deputy Josey's quick actions certainly abated a tragedy and allowed a young girl the opportunity to return home to her family," the Iredell County Sheriff's Office said in a statement. "We are beyond fortunate that Deputy Josey chose a career in law enforcement after serving eight years in the United States Army Reserve as a Combat Medic."

Video of the Thursday (April 7) morning incident was captured on security footage , showing at least one other student, identified by the school as Jayden , trying to help the girl before Josey stepped in.

The Independent

School attended by autistic 10-year-old who took her own life allowed bullying to go unchecked, report finds

After a 10-year-old girl took her own life in November, an internal investigation into her school found that it was an environment in which "bullying ... could go underreported, uninvestigated, and unaddressed”.Foxboro Elementary School in Farmington, Utah, became the focus of scrutiny after the death by suicide of 10-year-old Isabella Tichenor. Her mother claimed the girl, who was both Black and autistic, had been bullied for her race and autism just before her death. Those claims prompted outrage from the surrounding community, and an internal investigation was launched by the school district. According to CNN, the results of that...
KIDS
FOX Carolina

Former primary school paraprofessional arrested on child molestation charges

ELBERTON, G.A. (FOX Carolina) - The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said they arrested a former school worker on child molestation charges after victims under the age of 6 were identified. The GBI said former paraprofessional Bobby Ray Cross, 66, was charged with three counts of child molestation for acts committed...
EDUCATION
The Independent

School speaks out on behalf of teacher who was brutally attacked by 16-year-old student

A school official has pushed back on the public narrative arround a Las Vegas teacher who was brutally attacked by a student.Last week a 16-year-old student allegedly attacked his teacher at Eldorado High School in Las Vegas. Initial reports suggested that the student, identified as Jonathan Eluterio Martinez Garcia, entered the teacher's room to discuss grades. The discussion escalated to violence when the student allegedly began punching the teacher and then strangled her until she passed out. KTNV reports that the student fled the classroom following the attack but was later arrested at home. Clark County Education Association President...
PUBLIC SAFETY
