ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orem, UT

Man accused of faking own death found, maintains innocence

By Nexstar Media Wire, Caitlyn Shelton
FOX 5 San Diego
FOX 5 San Diego
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1J140O_0f7HRVuz00

( NewsNation ) — Investigators in Utah have tracked down a man accused of faking his own death to avoid a rape charge. The man in question, who was reportedly found in Scotland, is maintaining his innocence and insisting police have the wrong guy.

The man identified by authorities as Nicholas Alahverdian, who claims he is a different man, was arrested in December for a 2008 sexual assault allegation in Orem, Utah. According to prosecutors, he invited a woman to whom he owed money to his home, saying he would pay her back but instead brutally raped her.

The registered sex offender is under investigation in four states for sexual assault and kidnapping. He also faces charges for fraudulently obtaining credit cards in his foster father’s name, amassing $200,000 in debt.

Many people in Rhode Island, including reporters, local politicians and members of his own family, believed Alahverdian died in February 2020 from cancer. Someone claiming to be his wife confirmed the reported death and had an obituary published for him. His life was even eulogized at the Rhode Island State House, where he was praised for his work on behalf of children. But it turns out, authorities say, he was alive.

“I’m shocked. Honestly, I feel like that I was used a little bit. I went along with it, you know, meaning I was unaware that this was a setup,” uncle Michael Alahverdian said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BZacb_0f7HRVuz00
Nicholas Alahverdian in an interview. (Nexstar)

Law enforcement officers say they tracked Nicholas Alahverdian down in December. They say he was in a Scottish hospital on a ventilator being treated for COVID-19 . Scottish investigators and staff at the Glasgow hospital reportedly worked with the Utah County Attorney’s Office to identify Alahverdian based on tattoos and DNA evidence.

While it may seem like the case was nearly closed, they soon learned it was just the beginning.

The man identified as Alahverdian claims his name is actually Arthur Knight and that the entire ordeal is a big misunderstanding. The man saying he is Knight insists he has never even been to the United States and a woman claiming to be his wife backs up his story.

Still, the man claiming to be Knight has not been able to produce a birth certificate to authorities. He also refused to roll up his sleeves when a BBC reporter asked to check his arm for tattoos.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qbTqn_0f7HRVuz00
Man claiming to be Arthur Knight shows parts of his arms on Dan Abrams Live. (NewsNation)

Knight appeared Monday on NewsNation’s “Dan Abrams Live” via Zoom, but his breathing device made him hard to understand. He did show parts of his arms during the interview. And as for DNA evidence, his attorney Craig Johnson says prosecutors don’t have it.

“There is no DNA. That’s inaccurate. (The prosecutor) is inaccurate and we’re looking forward to proving that beyond a reasonable doubt,” Johnson said.

Johnson said he just returned from spending time with Knight. According to Nexstar’s WPRI, Johnson is not representing Knight in the U.K. proceedings .

“I just got back from spending four days in Scotland with him and his wife. I was able to see his arms as proof that he does not have the tattoos supposedly, that Mr. Alahverdian had,” Johnson said. “In addition, during those entire time with him, some 12- to 16-hour days, I never saw him off of his oxygen mask, it all seemed genuine to me. There were times that I had to help him out of his wheelchair into a sitting chair for dinner and things like that into his car. And so from my perspective, he is not Mr. Alahverdian. He’s never been to the United States and they have the wrong man.”

Johnson previously worked for the Utah County Attorney, and a Salt Lake Tribune article from March 2020 reveals that he and two other prosecutors resigned amid an investigation into whether they received inappropriate gifts from a defense attorney.

Even with Johnson’s arguments, prosecutors are not backing down. They say in the past, Alahverdian was able to avoid law enforcement by giving multiple aliases. Officials believe there may be more victims of Alahverdian in multiple states.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 5 San Diego.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Utah Crime & Safety
City
Orem, UT
Orem, UT
Obituaries
Orem, UT
Crime & Safety
Utah State
Utah Obituaries
State
Utah State
State
Rhode Island State
The Independent

Girlfriend arrested as man found stabbed to death in luxury Miami condo

A woman was arrested by police after her boyfriend was found stabbed to death in a luxury Miami apartment complex.Christian Obumseli, 27, suffered a single stab wound at the One Paraiso Residences in the Edgewater neighborhood and later died at Jackson Memorial Hospital.Authorities say that a woman who identified herself as the victim’s girlfriend had called 911 to report the incident.The woman, whose identity has not been released, was detained and taken to a mental health institution under the state’s Baker Act, according to Newsweek.The law allows police, a judge or mental health professional to involuntarily commit someone for...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Oxygen

California Conman Convicted In Attempted Wood Chipper Murder-For-Hire Of Judge

A 66-year-old California conman was found guilty last week for attempting to orchestrate the revenge murders of federal agents, a prosecutor and a judge. John Arthur Walthall was convicted on Friday during a retrial for his role in the murder-for-hire scheme of a U.S. district judge, two Assistant U.S. Attorneys and two FBI agents while serving a 14-year federal sentence related to a fake gold-mining scheme, according to court documents. Jurors deliberated for under three hours before rendering the verdict, the Orange County Register reported.
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nicholas Alahverdian
Fatim Hemraj

One Man Spent 36 Years in Prison for Stealing $50. Another Served 6 Days for Faking a Hate Crime.

On January 29, 2019, then 36-year-old Empire actor Jussie Smollett filed a police report claiming he was the victim of a hate crime. Jussie told responding officers he was walking home from a Subway restaurant at 2 am when two white men wearing black ski masks began hurling racist and homophobic slurs at him. Jussie claimed he was then beaten, doused in bleach, and had a noose placed around his neck by the two assailants as they shouted, “MAGA country!” and fled the scene.
Daily Mail

'Drive to grave site. Torture. Kill and bury. Wipe hands and body suit': Extraordinary 'to do' list of female lifeguard, 18, jailed for 13 years for plotting to kill boyfriend because he'd slept with other women

A teenager who planned to torture and kill a casual fling for sleeping with other women made a meticulous 'to do' list which outlined the steps she would take. Sophie George was 'consumed with revenge' when she filled bags with bleach, duct tape, forensic clothing, bin liners and lighter fuel before arranging to meet Adam Yioses near her Brighton home in October 2019.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rape#Kidnapping#Obituary#House#Nexstar
The Independent

Georgia coroner finds bodies of his own parents and son at shooting range after robbery

A coroner in Georgia found the bodies of his own parents and son after arriving on a crime scene of an apparent robbery and murder, the police said. Coweta Country Coroner Richard Hawke arrived at the crime scene at Lock Stick & Barrel Shooting range in Grantville, after a report of a robbery, when he found the bodies of his own family members. “There was a robbery at the lock stock and barrel shooting range at around 530-6pm on Friday. Officers were dispatched to the scene shortly after 8pm. Sadly it was found that the owner, his wife and...
PUBLIC SAFETY
WSMV

Woman arrested for killing her infant son

With COVID-19 vaccines not yet available for infants, some mothers are now turning to COVID positive breast milk for antibodies. Metro Police arrested a man for taking videos in a women’s restroom. Governor Lee toured wildfire damage. Ivermectin will soon be in Tennessee pharmacies. Updated: 1 hour ago. |
CLARKSVILLE, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Obituaries
NewsBreak
BBC
Country
Scotland
FOX 5 San Diego

FOX 5 San Diego

16K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX5SanDiego.com serves San Diego County with local news, sports and weather coverage.

 https://www.fox5sandiego.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy