Saints History with Two First-Round Draft Choices

New Orleans is poised to have two first-round draft picks for the seventh time in franchise history. A look back at how they fared the other six times.

The New Orleans Saints and Philadelphia Eagles agreed to a trade of several draft choices last week. After the deal was done, the Saints were left with the 16th and 19th overall selections of the first-round of this month's NFL Draft.

Several predict that New Orleans will ultimately package those two picks to move even further up into the first round to target a specific player. Perhaps a quarterback, although there are more pressing needs on the roster.

If the Saints stay where they currently are, it will be the seventh time in franchise history that they've selected two players in the first round of the common draft. Here's a look back at the Saints success when they've previously had two first-round choices.

1975

LARRY BURTON, WR

Purdue (7th Overall)

KURT SCHUMACHER, G

Ohio State (12th Overall)

Former New Orleans Saints WR Larry Burton. Credit: neworleanssaints.com

Burton was also a world class sprinter at Purdue. He held the world record in the 60-yard dash for a time and finished 4th in the 200m at the 1972 Summer Olympics. He was the first receiver selected in the 1975 NFL Draft

Burton played just three seasons for New Orleans. He caught 35 passes for 615 yards and 4 touchdowns in that span. His best season came as a rookie, when he had 16 receptions for 305 yards and 2 scores. He played his last two seasons with the San Diego Chargers.

After an All-American career at Ohio State, Schumacher was the third lineman picked in 1975. He played just three seasons for the Saints, starting only 16 games in that span. He’d finish his NFL career in 1978 with the Buccaneers.

1993

WILLIE ROAF, OT

Louisiana Tech (8th Overall)

IRV SMITH, TE

Notre Dame (20)

FILE PHOTO; New Orleans Saints tackle Willie Roaf (77) in action against the Chicago Bears. Mandatory Credit: Paul-Chapman-USA TODAY Sports

Roaf was the first offensive lineman picked in the 1993 NFL Draft after a dominant collegiate career. Over a nine-year career in New Orleans, Roaf made seven consecutive Pro Bowls, was 1st Team All-Pro twice, and was voted onto the NFL All-1990s Team.

Roaf would be one of the most dominant offensive linemen in NFL history. He was traded to Kansas City after the 2001 season. He’d earn four more Pro Bowl trips and two All-Pro honors with the Chiefs before his retirement in 2005.

Willie Roaf is one of the best players in New Orleans franchise history. He was voted into the Saints Hall of Fame in 2008 and elected into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2012.

Former New Orleans Saints TE Irv Smith. Credit: crescentcitysports.com

After a breakout year with Notre Dame, Smith was the first tight end drafted in 1993. Smith played five seasons with the Saints, catching 134 passes for 1,300 yards and 9 touchdowns. He turned in the best year of his career in 1995 when he pulled in 45 receptions for 466 yards.

Smith was an excellent blocker and solid complementary target in the New Orleans attack. He played with San Francisco and Cleveland to round out the last two years of an eight-year NFL career.

2002

DONTE’ STALLWORTH, WR

Tennessee (13th Overall)

CHARLES GRANT, DE

Georgia (25th Overall)

St. Louis Rams running back Steven Jackson (39) is tackled for a loss by New Orleans Saints defensive end Charles Grant (94). Mandatory Credit: Photo by Scott Rovak-USA TODAY

View the original article to see embedded media.

A terrific career at Tennessee made Stallworth the first wideout selected in 2002. He’d pull in 42 passes for 594 yards and a team-high 8 touchdowns as a rookie. In four years with the Saints, Stallworth was an explosive complement to Pro Bowl WR Joe Horn over four years with New Orleans.

Stallworth would have the best year of his ten-year NFL career in 2005, when he led the Saints with 70 receptions for 945 yards and 7 scores.

Rookie seventh-round WR Marques Colston outplayed Stallworth during the team’s 2006 training camp. New Orleans traded him to Philadelphia, and he’d play for five different teams over his remaining six seasons.

Despite being the eighth defensive lineman chosen in 2003, Grant made a strong impact as a rookie with 7 sacks, 10 tackles for loss, and a fumble recovery for a touchdown. He’d play his entire ten-year career in New Orleans, missing only 10 games.

Grant never made a Pro Bowl, but would be one of the most disruptive defensive ends in franchise history. He’d record 47 sacks, including twice with at least 10, and 66 tackles for loss during his time with the Saints.

Grant started all 16 regular season contests in 2009, his last year in the league, but was on injured reserve for the team's postseason run to Super Bowl XLIV.

2011

CAMERON JORDAN, DE

California (24th Overall)

MARK INGRAM, RB

Alabama (28th Overall)

New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan (94). Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

The 10th defensive lineman off the board in 2011, Jordan is second only to J. J. Watt in productivity out of the entire draft class. He started 15 of 16 games as a rookie, but recorded just one sack. It was just the beginning of a glorious career.

Jordan now has 107 sacks after 11 seasons. He’s second in franchise history in that category and is one of only 13 players to accomplish the feat with one team. Jordan has six seasons with double-digit sack totals and has recorded 137 tackles for loss along with 23 fumbles forced or recovered.

A seven-time Pro Bowler, Jordan was voted onto the NFL's All-2010s Team. He is one of the league's best all-around defensive players and one of the finest players in Saints franchise history.

New Orleans Saints running back Mark Ingram (22) carries the ball for a touchdown against the Atlanta Falcons. Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

New Orleans moved to make Ingram, the Heisman Trophy winner from Alabama, the first back chosen in 2011. He had moderate production over his first three years as a rotational piece as he developed his all-around game.

Ingram took over the lead back role for the Saints in 2014 and had a Pro Bowl campaign. He’d become just the third back in franchise history to rush for over 1,000 yards in back-to-back years in 2016 and 2017.

After two years with the Ravens, Ingram returned to New Orleans in 2021 to take over as the franchise's all-time leader in rushing yardage.

Ingram has nearly 10,000 career yards from scrimmage, including 8,003 with the Saints. He’s also the all-time franchise leader with 51 rushing touchdowns.

2015

ANDRUS PEAT, G/T

Stanford (13th Overall)

STEPHONE ANTHONY, LB

Clemson (31st Overall)

New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston (2) calls for the ball while offensive guard Andrus Peat (75) looks on. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Peat was the third lineman off the board in 2015. After struggling at tackle early in his career, he found a home inside at guard. He has started at every position but center during his seven-year career with the Saints.

Injury issues have forced Peat to miss 20 games over the last three seasons. He’s still played well enough to earn three Pro Bowls and is an important piece on one of the NFL's best offensive lines.

Anthony was the second true linebacker drafted in 2015. He got his career off to a strong start as a rookie by leading the Saints with 112 tackles, including five for loss. Anthony also had an interception, a sack, 4 QB hits, and a defensive touchdown on his way to a spot on the 2015 All-Rookie Team.

Anthony regressed badly after his rookie campaign. He was benched in his second year and traded to Miami after the 2016 season. After a brief return to the Saints in 2019, he was out of the league in less than five seasons.

2017

MARSHON LATTIMORE, CB

Ohio State (11th Overall)

RYAN RAMCZYK, OT

Wisconsin (32nd Overall)

New Orleans Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore breaks up a touchdown pass to Tampa Bay receiver Mike Evans. Mandatory Credit: Scott Clause/The Daily Advertiser via USA TODAY NETWORK

The first corner drafted in 2017, Lattimore took the league by storm from the start. He led the Saints with 5 interceptions and broke up 18 passes on his way to a Pro Bowl berth and NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year honors.

Lattimore quickly established himself as one of the league's top shutdown corners. He has 13 interceptions and an incredible 74 passes broken up over his five-year career.

A four-time Pro Bowler, Lattimore is a vital cog to one of the NFL's best defenses. He consistently locks down the league's top receivers in one-on-one coverage and makes them irrelevant in the outcome of a game.

New Orleans Saints offensive tackle Ryan Ramczyk (71) blocks Dallas Cowboys defensive end Kerry Hyder (51). Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

Ramczyk was incredibly one of just two offensive linemen drafted in the first-round of the 2017 draft. He’s been a fixture on a dominant New Orleans front line since his first snap as a rookie.

Despite being an All-Pro just once so far, Ramczyk is one of the most respected linemen in the game. He missed just one of 71 starts over his first four years before struggling with a knee injury last season.

Ramczyk routinely shuts down the league's best pass rushers and is a battering ram as a run blocker. His athleticism allows him to effectively get to the second level as a lead blocker on screens and off-tackle plays.

The Saints struck gold with both first-round choices in 2011 and 2017, while 1993 provided them with a Hall of Famer and solid contributor. If New Orleans keeps both their first-round selections in 2022, they hope to have that kind of fortune once again.

