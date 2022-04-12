ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Augusta, GA

“He decided to do his own pursuit,” police give details on high-speed chase and shooting during Masters Week

By Ashley Jones
 1 day ago

AUGUSTA (WJBF) – Local law enforcement is speaking out about gun violence in Augusta. That’s after several shootings last week.

One person has been arrested following that car chase and shooting on Washington Road on Sunday afternoon. Police say we could see more gun violence as temperatures continue to rise.

Unfortunately, even during Masters Week, we’re going to have incidents that occur,” said Chief Deputy Patrick Clayton.

Richmond County Chief Deputy Patrick Clayton says there were four different shootings during Masters Week, but the one that really sticks out in his mind is the one that happened near the tournament.

“He decided to do his own pursuit and tried to force another car off the road using a gun,” said Chief Clayton.

Chief Clayton is referring to Kelvin Taylor. He’s accused of shooting at another driver during a high-speed chase on Washington Road at Berckmans Road — near Augusta National. Clayton says he told police he thought the other vehicle was his girlfriend’s stolen car.

Chief Clayton tells NewsChannel 6, “They took it upon themselves to try and pull the vehicle over and try to make contact with the other driver to the point where they were shooting at the other vehicle in a crowded intersection, crowded with people, and other cars.”

Taylor is now facing several charges, including aggravated assault and reckless driving. During Masters Week, two shootings took place on Broad Street and another on Washington Road. Despite those incidents, Chief Clayton says gun violence has decreased since the beginning of the year.

“There are a lot of things that we’ve been doing that we feel has been giving us some good results lately is we’ve been doing hotspots in policing,” said Chief Clayton.

That’s a new system where officers are using data to identify where most shootings take place in Augusta. Chief Clayton says they’ve been adding more police presence in those areas at specific times. So far they’ve identified nearly 30 hotspots in Augusta.

And as the sheriff’s office continues to find ways to combat gun violence, they are expecting for more crime to happen as it starts to get hotter outside.

“When it does start getting hot people will lose their patience more frequently,” he said.

Now a second suspect who investigators say was involved in the car chase is still wanted as well as another suspect involved in a shooting on Broad Street.

