ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montclair, NJ

He 'embodied the best of us': Family and friends mourn Eric Boehlert in Montclair

By Julia Martin, NorthJersey.com
The Bergen Record
The Bergen Record
 1 day ago

Montclair's First Congregational Church was packed on Tuesday for the funeral of Eric Boehlert, who was killed by an NJ Transit train while riding his bike on April 4.

Boehlert, 56, a media critic who founded the blog Press Run , was hailed by colleagues, family members and friends. A relative read tributes from his children.

Doug Stauffer, who worked with Boehlert at the nonprofit media watchdog Media Matters for America and later booked him for some of his "hundreds" of television appearances on MSNBC, said: "People just loved talking to him, getting his perspective. He was smart, witty, personable and always prepared.

"The dude didn't have to be as nice as he was."

Journalist Soledad O'Brien said Boehlert was "brutal to bad media, and then he was kind and he was sweet and he was fair.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00flBg_0f7HQpU200

"When he launched Press Run he said, 'We can't mend this American mess if we don't try to fix the press.'  But who has the energy in a world awash in fatigue? Who wasn't afraid of losing their job, the enmity of social media and the wrath of strangers?" she said. "Eric was the answer. He loved democracy enough and the promise of American journalism that he dedicated himself to saving both.

"He decried the normalization of racism, misogyny, homophobia and anti-Semitism and was repulsed by access journalism. He did not suffer fools or bigots or people who got lazy or scared when it came time to fight for fairness. He had the temerity to believe the press should look like and listen to the American people.

"Anyone who's committed to democracy lost something when we lost Eric," she said.

More coverage: Friends say Eric Boehlert had a 'beautiful life' in Montclair, and his death is a shock

Boehlert's love of music was mentioned by many, and selections for the service included some of his favorites, such as "Wagon Wheel," and "Head Full Of Doubt/Road Full Of Promise." The recessional was Bruce Springsteen's "Rosalita."

Rich Ullman, a friend from Montclair, said Boehlert would always supply the soundtrack for their bowling league at Montclair's "Eisenhower-era" Commonwealth social club, which he described as "unpretentious and classic, just like Eric." He said Boehlert also played for 15 years on basketball and softball leagues in town. "He was quiet and relentlessly good-natured but fiercely competitive," Ullman said. "I don't know what it will be like the next time we try to bowl, dribble or throw, but it won't be the same," he said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RSjKk_0f7HQpU200

His brother Bart Boehlert read a Yeats poem, "The Lake Isle of Innisfree," to honor the family's Irish roots in County Sligo, home of the poet and Boehlert's great-grandfather.

Childhood friend Tim Devaney, who met Boehlert in eighth grade in Guildford, Connecticut, said he had an "infectious smile, twinkling eyes and snarky sense of humor."

"He parachuted into our lives as a superstar in many ways. We were in awe and we still are."

Devaney said he spent the "best summer of my life," on Martha's Vineyard with Boehlert and a bunch of friends when they were young and single, a summer "engineered by Eric."

Plenty of questions: ​ ​​​​​​ NJ Transit says gates were down when Boehlert killed, but residents call crossing sketchy

After some funny stories involving skunks and tiny bedrooms, he described one evening at the beach, when they all started running on the sand flats.

"Something in our youthful innocence made us just run and run, like wild mustangs by some deity that would let us feel no fatigue. I remember it was the most blissful feeling of speed, love of friends, love of this beautiful life that I've ever known.

"Eric embodied the best of us, he inspired the best in us and led the way. He was a journalist who never shied away from the uncomfortable truths that the nation heard from his lips and his pen," he said.

"I like to think that we, those friends, are out there still, running endlessly and joyfully across the starlit flats of Cape Cod. And you, Eric, have pulled out in front of us, maybe a step or two or three ahead of us, yet we are together still, forever."

Julia Martin is the 2021 recipient of the New Jersey Society for Professional Journalists' David Carr award for her coverage of Montclair for NorthJersey.com.

For unlimited access to the most important news from your local community, please subscribe or activate your digital account today.

Email: jmartin@gannettnj.com

Twitter: @TheWriteJulia

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: He 'embodied the best of us': Family and friends mourn Eric Boehlert in Montclair

Comments / 1

Related
The US Sun

Who was Eric Boehlert and what was his cause of death?

MEDIA critic and writer Eric Boehlert was a well-known professional in the entertainment industry. On April 6, 2022, news broke of Eric's death and the public is curious to know more about his life and how he passed away. Who was Eric Boehlert?. Hailing from Montclair, New Jersey, Eric Boehlert...
CELEBRITIES
Beach Radio

Woman raped by 3 men who met her at Manalapan, NJ bar, cops say

Three men, each 24 years old, are accused of repeatedly raping a woman, not long after they met her at a bar in Monmouth County this month. Andrew J. Gallucci, of Marlboro, Richard S. Gathy, of Manalapan, and Ronald W. Hondo, of Monroe Township have each been charged with first-degree aggravated sexual assault, second-degree sexual assault and third-degree criminal restraint, Acting Monmouth County Prosecutor Lori Linskey announced Monday.
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Montclair, NJ
Montclair, NJ
Crime & Safety
State
Connecticut State
Daily Voice

Women Looking For Any Excuse To Be Pulled Over By Bergen County Officer Going Viral

Women across North Jersey are apparently willing to get themselves into trouble if it means scoring a date with one of River Edge's newest officers. A photo of Domenic Pizzanelli holding a lost dog on the River Edge PBA Local 201's Facebook page has caught the attention of thousands of women, many threatening to run red lights and rob banks just to chat with the officer.
BERGEN COUNTY, NJ
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bruce Springsteen
Person
Eric Boehlert
Person
Soledad O'brien
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nj Transit#Msnbc#American
Daily Voice

Jersey City Teacher Suspended After Tirade Saying Blacks Perpetuate Violence: Report

A Jersey City middle school teacher who was recorded blaming Black residents for perpetuating violence in the community has been suspended, NJ Advance Media reports. Eighteen minutes of the unidentified Academy 1 Middle School teacher's 45-minute rant caught her saying "The whites aren’t coming here shooting you all down. Are they? Are they? How many white people came and shot you today?” the outlet said.
NJ.com

More animals pulled from N.J. shelter, following lock out

The future of Trenton’s animal shelter remains unknown, as more animals have been pulled from the shelter over the weekend, following staff getting locked out Friday afternoon. Only four dogs remain in the shelter as of Tuesday morning, Trenton Animals Rock’s Executive Director Danielle Gletow told NJ Advance Media....
TRENTON, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Journalism
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Music
Mid-Hudson News Network

Comedian with ties to the Valley dies

NEW YORK – Comedian Gilbert Gottfried, who made his “schtick” his iconic voice, has died after a long illness. He was 67. Gottfried was well known to the Hudson Valley, having played in Middletown and Poughkeepsie. He was the emcee of the closing ceremonies of the Hoboken...
MIDDLETOWN, NY
The Bergen Record

The Bergen Record

4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
597K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest news, information, sports, food, entertainment, real estate, video and opinion in Bergen, Passaic, Morris and Essex counties in NJ.

 http://northjersey.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy