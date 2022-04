First off, I feel like I owe folks an apology. Yesterday when the fire broke out at the McCrum potato processing plant in Belfast, I may have made a couple of jokes on the air about how good the fire might've smelled because of all the cooking potatoes. Of course, as the fire got more serious, it was no laughing matter. And, almost 140 people have, at least for now, lost their jobs.

BELFAST, ME ・ 19 DAYS AGO