2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 ZR2 Climbs into the Ring

By David Beard
CAR AND DRIVER
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleWhat do a Joshua tree and the Chevrolet Silverado have in common? It seemingly takes both of them awhile to mature. The scraggly-looking tree, for example, may only grow a foot in 12 years, which is about the same amount of time we've been waiting for Chevy to build a truck...

www.caranddriver.com

CarBuzz.com

Chevrolet Pulls The Plug On Corvette Z06

The Chevrolet Corvette Z06 is an icon that has been with us since 1963, but its time in the sun is now coming to an end. Despite spending a fortune on its engine and tuning the chassis to keep up with the demands of the Nurburgring, General Motors has made the call to kill the Z06 before legislation does. GM has realized that the future of mobility is electric, and allowing the Z06 to be released to the public would "send the wrong message." The shocking news comes from a statement in which GM's Senior Vice President of engine development, Dr. Ian Michael Joshing says, "We set out to evolve the Z06's engine from the one used in the C8.R Corvette race car. At the time, we thought it would be possible to reduce emissions, but the pursuit of the most powerful naturally aspirated V8 has proven too great an endeavor for Detroit's finest engineers." He goes on to say that while it would meet current legislative targets, incoming rule changes for 2024 would mean the Z06 would be extremely shortlived.
CARS
Motorious

1969 Chevrolet Camaro Is A Perfect Restomod

This beefed up Chevy racer is the craziest Camaro we’ve seen yet as it was custom built for performance and style. The legendary Chevrolet Camaro is an industry icon within the classic automotive community as it was the first to take on the Mustang in the battle of the pony cars. While the war story mentioned above is quite lengthy and complicated, it can be explained in much simpler terms. Basically, you had Ford's prized pony car, the Mustang, battling against GM's Firebird and Camaro. Of course, you can argue who actually won, but it is evident that the Camaro became one of the most revered and respected cars in America in its effort to dethrone its rival. Unlike its competitors, it came out of the gate with some of the craziest engine options Chevy had to offer, and now those same features bring in a ton of attention from collectors around the globe.
CARS
Motor1.com

Chevy Silverado HD ZR2, GMC Sierra HD AT4X In The Works: Report

Trucks remain popular with consumers, and automakers are offering them expanded product portfolios. At General Motors, that has meant adding off-road trims to the Chevy Silverado 1500 and the GMC Sierra 1500 with the ZR2 and AT4, respectively. If a new Muscle Cars and Trucks report is correct, there will be more variety arriving for GM's 2024 lineup.
CARS
gmauthority.com

2022 Chevy Silverado Multi-Flex Tailgate Under Constraint

The refreshed 2022 Chevy Silverado 1500 made its debut back in September with a variety of changes and updates. Now, however, GM Authority has learned that the 2022 Chevy Silverado’s Multi-Flex Tailgate is currently under constraint. The Chevrolet Silverado’s Multi-Flex Tailgate feature is tagged with RPO code QK2, and...
CARS
MotorBiscuit

U.S. News Ranks the Chevy Corvette the Best Luxury Sports Car for 2022

With a score of 9.1 out of 10, the Chevy Corvette is U.S. News’ best luxury sports car for 2022. The two-seater beat 13 other models to clinch the top spot. That said, winning is no easy feat in a category of vehicles with excellent aesthetics, exceptional performance, and luxurious interiors. Below is a breakdown of the features that catapulted the 2022 Corvette to the top.
CARS
Motor1.com

Jeep Unveils New 3.0-Liter Inline-Six Engine With More Than 500 HP

Less than 24 hours after Jeep’s online configurator leaked early details about the brand’s new inline-six-cylinder gasoline engine, the Hurricane twin-turbo motor makes its full and official debut. Designed to match the output of the larger V8 units, the new 3.0-liter straight-six is up to 15 percent more efficient than an eight-cylinder engine and Jeep will sell it in two power stages, depending on the application.
CARS
Autoweek.com

Toyota GR Corolla Is a 300-HP Rally-Bred Hot Hatch

The Toyota GR Corolla uses a turbocharged, direct-and-port injected 1.6-liter inline three-cylinder engine. The hot hatch comes exclusively with a six-speed manual transmission that feeds the standard all-wheel-drive system. Toyota says it plans to have the GR Corolla on sale before the end of 2022 as a 2023 model. The...
CARS
CarBuzz.com

Tornado-Destroyed Chevy Silverado Owner Gifted New Silverado

Unfortunately, bad things happen to good people too often. It's just a sad fact of life. But sometimes, someone or a group of individuals step up to help make things better for whoever fell victim. Kindness is language the deaf can hear and the blind can see, said Mark Twain. Last week, a tornado in Texas flipped over and severely damaged a Chevy Silverado.
TEXAS STATE
US News and World Report

2022 Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat: All You Need to Know

More Power! The 2022 Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat Delivers. The 2022 Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat is the most powerful gas-engined sedan you can buy in America. Though it's based on a platform that's ancient by industry standards, Dodge has constantly improved the Charger, keeping it near the top of our large car rankings.
CARS
CAR AND DRIVER

Honda Promises Two Sporty EVs, Including an NSX Successor

Honda teased two electric sports cars, but did not say when they will arrive. One is a flagship model with mid-engined supercar proportions, and this NSX successor would likely wear an Acura badge in the United States. Honda calls the other car a "specialty" model, and it appears taller with...
CARS
Motor1.com

Chevy To Donate 2022 Silverado To Teen Driver Who Survived Tornado

The owner of the red Chevy Silverado caught on video earlier this week being tossed around by a tornado is getting a new pickup. On its official Facebook page, Chevrolet posted that it is donating a brand-new 2022 Silverado to the Leon family. Sixteen-year-old Riley Leon was behind the wheel, heading to a job interview, when the tornado caught his pickup and tossed it around.
FORT WORTH, TX
CAR AND DRIVER

2022 GMC Hummer EV Edition 1 Defies Classification

GMC would prefer you call its new 2022 Hummer EV pickup a "supertruck," a label that might be accurate given that the debut Edition 1 model we just drove can accelerate off the line like a Corvette, has the off-road chops to humble a Jeep Wrangler, and looks like a mockup of a lunar rover from a Marvel movie. But until we see one actually soaring through the air, we're not quite ready to adopt that term. For now, we'll just call it impressive.
CARS
gmauthority.com

GM Launches 2022 Chevy N400 Small Van In Colombia

General Motors has just launched the 2022 Chevy N400 in Colombia as Chevrolet‘s new offering in the small commercial van segment in that country, which the Bow Tie brand has led in recent decades with other models of Asian origin. After a brief period without an entry in this category, the brand is introducing the N400 van in order to regain leadership in the Colombian market.
CARS
fordauthority.com

2019-2022 Ford Ranger Skid Plate Kit Now Available

The all-new next-generation international market Ford Ranger and Ranger Raptor have both been revealed over the past couple of months, and both models are scheduled to launch in the U.S. in 2023. In the meantime, however, the current-gen Ranger is still going strong, with the introduction of the new Splash Package and Splash Limited Edition models for the 2022 model year. Ford has also been adding a number of Ranger parts to its ever-growing catalog, and the latest is this – a 2019-2022 Ford Ranger skid plate kit.
CARS
gmauthority.com

Refreshed 2024 Silverado HD LT Spotted Towing Sierra HD Denali

General Motors will introduce a full model refresh with the launch of the upcoming 2024 Chevy Silverado HD, ushering in a long list of changes and updates for the heavy-duty pickup nameplate. Now, we’re taking a look at this refreshed 2024 Silverado HD prototype that was spotted towing none other than the current GMC Sierra HD Denali.
CARS
CAR AND DRIVER

Easy Tips for Maintaining Your Car in Top Shape

We're so used to cellphones, TVs, computers, and home appliances that need no regular checks or maintenance, that last until they don't and then get trashed and replaced, that it's tempting to think of our vehicles as equally attention-free and reliable. And we're just so busy every day. But modern...
CARS

