ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Hear from this week’s Produce State Bank Athlete of the week, USC 8th grader, Mariah Anderson

myalbertlea.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleAaron talks with USC Head Coach Brandon...

www.myalbertlea.com

Comments / 0

Related
On3.com

4-star offensive lineman Miles McVay drops top 12 schools

East St. Louis (Ill.) four-star offensive lineman Miles McVay has announced his top 12 teams with a video on social media Wednesday. Those 12 teams are Alabama, Arkansas, Auburn, Florida, Illinois, LSU, Michigan, Michigan State, Missouri, Oklahoma, Oregon, and USC. McVay is the No. 161 overall recruit in the 2023...
COLLEGE SPORTS
KHON2

Big West Women’s Basketball Freshman of the Year, Iolani grad Lily Wahinekapu transfers from CSU Fullerton to the University of Hawai’i

‘Iolani alumna and former Cal State Fullerton standout guard Lily Wahinekapu is returning home, signing with the University of Hawaii women’s basketball team. Wahinekapu, officially signed with the UH program on Tuesday was named the Big West Freshman of the Year after averaging 14.7 points, 4.2 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game for the Titans […]
HONOLULU, HI
saturdaytradition.com

West Virginia transfer guard includes 2 B1G teams among top choices

A pair of B1G programs are in the mix to land West Virginia transfer guard Sean McNeil, according to a report from CBS Sports’ Jon Rothstein. Monday, Rothstein reported that McNeil has narrowed down his list of top choices as a transfer destination. Making the cut out of the B1G were Indiana and Ohio State. Other schools still in consideration are Virginia, Louisville, Cincinnati and Texas Tech.
COLLEGE SPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy