Hear from this week’s Produce State Bank Athlete of the week, USC 8th grader, Mariah Anderson

The New Jersey native will lead on-campus recruiting, assist with event coordination, and more, according to HBCU Gameday. As the climate changes for minority and underrepresented hires, Howard University makes history in hiring Janice Pettyjohn to become the first woman hired to a full-time position for the school’s football program.
East St. Louis (Ill.) four-star offensive lineman Miles McVay has announced his top 12 teams with a video on social media Wednesday. Those 12 teams are Alabama, Arkansas, Auburn, Florida, Illinois, LSU, Michigan, Michigan State, Missouri, Oklahoma, Oregon, and USC. McVay is the No. 161 overall recruit in the 2023...
‘Iolani alumna and former Cal State Fullerton standout guard Lily Wahinekapu is returning home, signing with the University of Hawaii women’s basketball team. Wahinekapu, officially signed with the UH program on Tuesday was named the Big West Freshman of the Year after averaging 14.7 points, 4.2 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game for the Titans […]
A pair of B1G programs are in the mix to land West Virginia transfer guard Sean McNeil, according to a report from CBS Sports’ Jon Rothstein. Monday, Rothstein reported that McNeil has narrowed down his list of top choices as a transfer destination. Making the cut out of the B1G were Indiana and Ohio State. Other schools still in consideration are Virginia, Louisville, Cincinnati and Texas Tech.
