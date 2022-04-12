Hear from this week’s Produce State Bank Athlete of the week, USC 8th grader, Mariah Anderson

A pair of B1G programs are in the mix to land West Virginia transfer guard Sean McNeil, according to a report from CBS Sports’ Jon Rothstein. Monday, Rothstein reported that McNeil has narrowed down his list of top choices as a transfer destination. Making the cut out of the B1G were Indiana and Ohio State. Other schools still in consideration are Virginia, Louisville, Cincinnati and Texas Tech.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO