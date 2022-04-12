ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Hear of a preview of tonight’s Timberwolves play in game with Cal Soderquist

myalbertlea.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleAaron talks with Cal Soderquist from the...

www.myalbertlea.com

Comments / 0

Related
fadeawayworld.net

Lakers Players Were Bothered Because Of LeBron James' Body Language After Russell Westbrook's Poor Plays: "James' Shoulders Would Slump And His Head Would Hang After Botched Opportunities To Score Or Defend."

LeBron James is done for this season, his Los Angeles Lakers didn't qualify for the postseason, and the franchise has to now focus on how they can get better moving forward and ensure that they don't have the same issues they did this year again. A big factor in their future will be the fate of Russell Westbrook, who LeBron James spoke about loving as a teammate in his exit interview on Monday.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Spun

Longtime NBA Player Died At 65 On Monday

Former Denver Nuggets center Wayne Cooper passed away on Monday, the Nuggets announced. Circumstances around Cooper’s death are unknown at this time. Cooper played in the NBA for 14 seasons but didn’t get to Denver until 1984. By then, he had played in the NBA for six seasons.
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
Minneapolis, MN
Sports
City
Minneapolis, MN
Local
Minnesota Sports
Local
Minnesota Basketball
Minneapolis, MN
Basketball
ClutchPoints

Kyle Kuzma’s 10-word message to Frank Vogel after Lakers firing

While he is no longer with the Los Angeles Lakers, Kyle Kuzma showed his love and appreciation for Frank Vogel, who was relieved of his duties as LA head coach. The Lakers officially parted ways with Vogel on Monday after a disastrous 2021-22 season that saw the team miss the playoffs, finishing 11th in the Western Conference. Even before the announcement though–right after their final game on Sunday–news already broke that the Purple and Gold franchise is moving on from the veteran tactician that brought them a championship in 2020.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ClutchPoints

Anthony Edwards gets brutally honest on ‘scared’ Clippers after Timberwolves clinch NBA playoffs berth

The Minnesota Timberwolves punched their ticket to the playoffs by taking down the LA Clippers in an instant classic. The back-and-forth affair featured eight lead changes and ended with the Timberwolves storming back from a 10-point, fourth-quarter deficit to win the play-in game 109-104. The upstart Wolves will be facing another up-and-coming squad, the Memphis Grizzlies, in the first round of the NBA playoffs.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Timberwolves#Radio Network#Target Center#Game#La Clippers
ClutchPoints

Pelicans star Brandon Ingram reveals official status for play-in game vs. Spurs

The New Orleans Pelicans won’t be at completely full strength for their play-in matchup with the San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday. There’s still no timeline for Zion Williamson to make his 2021-22 debut, after all. New Orleans can at least take solace from knowing another key franchise building block will be available for its first postseason game in four years.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Minnesota Timberwolves
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Clippers
NewsBreak
Sports
ClutchPoints

Is Clippers star Kawhi Leonard playing vs. Timberwolves in play-in tournament

The Los Angeles Clippers are set to face Karl-Anthony Towns and the Minnesota Timberwolves at the Target Center on Tuesday night. The Clippers have been without superstar forward Kawhi Leonard the entirety of the season as he continues to rehab from a torn right ACL. As the star gets closer and closer to his highly anticipated return, it leads to one to wonder: Is Leonard playing vs. the Timberwolves in the play-in tournament?
LOS ANGELES, CA
ClutchPoints

Timberwolves’ X-Factor in first round vs Grizzlies, and it’s not Karl-Anthony Towns

The Minnesota Timberwolves have been a somewhat disappointing team for the past few seasons. They are loaded with talent including two former first-overall picks, Anthony Edwards and Karl Anthony-Towns, and former second-overall pick D’Angelo Russell. The amount of talent on the TWolves roster has not been the question with this franchise. Yet, they have failed to convert this into the level of on-court success that was expected in recent years.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Decider.com

Where To Watch Tonight’s Clippers vs. Timberwolves Play-In Game: Time, Channel, Live Stream Info

Live from Minneapolis, the Minnesota Timberwolves host the Los Angeles Clippers in the first game of the Western Conference Play-In Tournament! Thanks to their talented trio of Anthony Edwards, D’Angelo Russell, and Karl-Anthony Towns, the much-improved Timberwolves finished the regular season with an impressive 46-36 record. Due to injuries to Kawhi Leonard and Paul George, the Clippers ended the year at 42-40. The winner of tonight’s game earns the No. 7 seed and a trip to the playoffs to battle the Grizzlies, while the loser will play the winner of Wednesday night’s Spurs/Pelicans matchup in a winner-takes-all game for the eighth...
LOS ANGELES, CA
9News

Timberwolves advance Game 1 of NBA playoffs with win over Clippers

MINNEAPOLIS — Anthony Edwards and D'Angelo Russell came through with a steady stream of clutch makes. Patrick Beverley supplied the intensity in an emotional triumph over his former team. The Minnesota Timberwolves proved they belong in the playoffs, and that is exactly where this franchise is headed. Edwards and...
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy