With $1 million on the line, could you remember all the lyrics to your favorite song? That’s the challenge on Fox’s new summer game show. Don’t Forget the Lyrics is back, now with Niecy Nash at the helm as host, and TV Insider has an exclusive first look at the promos. Watch the one above, as well as the one below (which will air during the April 13 episode of The Masked Singer), for a reminder of the rules and to see how some of the contestants do. They don’t have to know the notes or the artists, but they do have to put all the right words in the right places.

THEATER & DANCE ・ 12 HOURS AGO