Notre Dame had a surprise guest from LSU at practice on Tuesday. No, it’s not who you think. It was former Tigers coach Ed Orgeron. Orgeron took in the Fighting Irish’s practice Tuesday morning — and it’s not without some irony. LSU opted not to bring him back after last season and the Tigers hired Brian Kelly away from Notre Dame. The Fighting Irish opted to promote Marcus Freeman from defensive coordinator to the top spot to replace Kelly, who held the role for 12 years.

NOTRE DAME, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO