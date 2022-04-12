ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, AL

Jury deliberating fate of Capital Murder defendant Derrill Ennis

WRBL News 3
WRBL News 3
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12GDvd_0f7HP1q600

OPELIKA, Ala. ( WRBL ) – Inside the Lee County Justice Center a jury is beginning their deliberations; considering the guilt or innocence in the Capital Murder trial of Rick Ennis. Ennis is accused of the Capital Murder of 24-year old Lori Ann Slesinski nearly 16 years ago in Auburn.  Deliberations began on day 12 of the trial.

Prosecutors are seeking the death penalty in the case, as jurors decide if he’s guilty of Capital Murder, a lesser included a charge of Intentional Murder, or they can find him not guilty of the charges

Prosecutors say Ennis was romantically obsessed with Slesinski and killed her when she refused to be more than friends.

Manhunt underway after Georgia coroner finds family dead

Forensic investigators testified the defendant’s semen and presumptive blood were inside Slesinski’s mobile home. Investigators located a phone – missing its long chord – in her bedroom, and a rolled cigarette with Ennis’ DNA near Slesinski’s burned vehicle.

Ennis was the last person known to be with Slesinski when she alive, and when questioned after Lori vanished detectives took pictures of fresh scratches on his arms and hands. Prosecutors said located in his car – a murder’s tool kit – cleaning supplies, a knife, and handcuffs.

Ennis testified in his own defense, saying he was good friends with Lori and they had consensual sex. He maintains he did not kill her. He says the scratches came from his dog. His defense team claims investigators bungled evidence in the case and can not prove beyond a reasonable doubt Ennis is the killer. Ennis says the last time he spoke with Lori she was supposed to meet with a drug dealer to sell the marijuana the duo had been growing together.

Follow Us – WRBL News 3 Facebook

A body has never been located.

News 3 is in the courtroom and will keep you updated as day 12 begins jury deliberations.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRBL.

Comments / 0

Related
WRBL News 3

Victim of possible kidnapping was not kidnapped

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police have confirmed a woman who initially was thought to be a kidnapping victim was not. On Sunday, April 10, MPD reported Marlene French 50, was assaulted by Dominque Thornton and then forced into a vehicle. Around 6:30 p.m. MPD said French had been found safe and Thornton was in […]
MOBILE, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Auburn, AL
County
Lee County, AL
Auburn, AL
Crime & Safety
Local
Alabama Crime & Safety
State
Georgia State
City
Opelika, AL
Lee County, AL
Crime & Safety
WJHG-TV

William Shane Parker sentenced to life in prison

HOLMES COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Raul Guillen was shot in the back of the head and died on July 4, 2020 in Holmes County. “It was on that day that William Shane Parker and Jeremie Peters decided they were going to commit a murder,” State’s Attorney Peter Overstreet said in his opening argument.
HOLMES COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Capital Murder#Dna
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Death Penalty
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsOne

White Man Fatally Beats Black Neighbor With Shovel

Morgan Daniel Barnhill is accused of beating and killing his Black neighbor, Etienne Murray, with a shovel and a pipe. Barnhill told the police he did it because he believed his victim to be a burglar breaking into his shed, but that story quickly fell apart.
MOBILE, AL
WRBL News 3

Columbus Police announce multiple arrests in warrant detail

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – On March 30, 2022, investigators from the Columbus Police Department and officers from the Georgia Department of Community Supervision conducted a detail to locate and arrest suspects with outstanding warrants. According to a news release, officers arrested six people with outstanding warrants, two of whom (Stephen Hamilton and Erica Crouch) were […]
COLUMBUS, GA
WIS-TV

Great-grandmother charged in deadly dog attack on baby

MARTINEZ, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT/Gray News) - The great-grandmother of a 7-month-old Georgia girl who died this week after a dog attack is being charged with second-degree murder. Migdelia Guadalupe, 56, was also injured in the attack. She was released from the hospital and arrested, according to the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office.
MARTINEZ, GA
Pitchfork

Grandmaster Flash & the Furious Five’s Kidd Creole Found Guilty of Manslaughter

Note: This article contains descriptions of violence. Nathaniel Glover, better known as Kidd Creole from Grandmaster Flash & the Furious Five, has been found guilty of manslaughter in the first degree by a New York Supreme Court jury. In 2017, he was arrested and indicted after stabbing an unhoused man to death in New York. The victim, 55-year-old John Jolly, was a stranger. Glover is expected to be sentenced on May 4.
PUBLIC SAFETY
WRBL News 3

Sheriff: 7-month-old dead after family dog attack in Georgia

MARTINEZ, Ga. (AP) – A seven-month-old infant has died after being attacked by a family dog in suburban Augusta. The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office said the attack happened around midday Tuesday at a home in the City of Martinez. The infant, Serenity Garnett, was being watched by her great-grandmother when the American Bulldog Great Pyrenees […]
MARTINEZ, GA
WRBL News 3

WRBL News 3

16K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WRBL News 3 is a proud member of Nexstar, Inc. serving the Columbus, Georgia and Auburn/Opelika, Alabama area.

 https://wrbl.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy