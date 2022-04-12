ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

Get one of the best portable power stations for $100 off right now at Amazon

By Stan Horaczek
Popular Science
Popular Science
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4U01dz_0f7HOHPk00 The Goal Zero Yeti 1000 Core portable power station can run all kinds of devices. Goal Zero

Once you’ve lived with a generator it’s hard to go back. Maybe you’re looking for something to take with you on backwoods camping trips or perhaps you’re getting ready for storm season and you want a simple, reliable way to power essential gadgets when the grid isn’t an option. Either way, a portable power station fits the bill. But one thing you don’t want is the added cost or pollution of anything gas-powered. Luckily, Amazon has the excellent Goal Zero Yeti Core Portable Power Station for $899 right now, which is as cheap as this top-tier solar-compatible electric generator has been this year and $100 off of its regular price.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XE4mT_0f7HOHPk00

Goal Zero

Check Price

The Goal Zero Yeti Core earned a spot on our list of the best solar generators as the camping pick. Yeti has earned its burly reputation for some of the most rugged power products available on the market and this backup system is no exception. It stores 983Wh of power and weighs just under 32 pounds, which is considerably less than other electric options, let alone gas-powered models.

Plug the included 120-watt power supply into any 8-millimeter charging port to recharge the Yeti in 9 hours (or add a 230-watt power supply to half the recharge time). You can then use the Yeti’s pair of standard AC outlets, a regulated 12V output, plus USB-A and USB-C ports for charging smaller devices. You can expect roughly 20 laptop charges or more than 80 full charges for your smartphone out of one full battery. It can also run a portable fridge for up to 15 hours, depending on power draw.

You can also charge the Yeti Core via optional solar panels, though these aren’t included with this package. You’ll want to pick up either the 100- , 200- , or 300 -series solar panels to harness the sun’s energy and turn it into usable energy.

This deal only goes until April 18, so jump on it now unless you want to be bored when there’s a power outage in May and you use up all of your phone’s battery watching TikToks about how to make ramen fancier than it would be with the basic spice packet. With this generator, you could even run a hot plate to make that ramen, night or day rain or shine.

Comments / 0

Related
WRAL News

Walmart deals: HP Chromebook only $98 (reg. $225), Shark Vacuum only $99 (reg. $199), Igloo 9 qt cooler $10.88

* This post contains affiliate links and we may earn a small commission if you use them. Walmart has some great deals right now including the HP 11.6" Chromebook for only $98 (reg. $225), Shark Navigator Lift-Away Upright Vacuum for only $99 (reg. $199), Igloo 9 qt cooler for $10.88 (reg. $19,99), VTech Sit-to-Stand Discover Table for $19.99 (reg. $37.99), Ninja Nutri-Blender for $34 (reg. $59.99), the Baby Days Sale and more! See the list of deals below.
ELECTRONICS
PC Magazine

Grab a Discounted Tablet in Amazon's Fire Sale

Whether you're reading at the beach, video chatting on vacation, or streaming videos in bed, Amazon's Fire tablet deal has something for everyone. The Fire 7, Fire HD 8, and Fire HD 8 Plus are all on sale for up to $45 off the retail price. Released in 2019, the...
SHOPPING
SPY

Never Go Without Power When You’re Traveling and Camping With These Portable Power Stations

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. Portable power stations are one of the smartest items you can have in your car or camper. These devices can keep your mobile devices charged so you can stay connected even when you’re out in the wilderness. And for those who like to have the modern conveniences of home, whether that is being able to use kitchen gadgets while camping or sleeping with your CPAP machine, portable power stations make that possible without...
CELL PHONES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Electric Power#Power Stations#Power Grid#Ac#Usb
People

Amazon Has a Hidden Outlet Store Section with Nothing but $10 Deals

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. Shoppers can get Easter baskets, popular kitchen tools, trendy eyeshadow palettes, and more for less than $10 this weekend — if they know where to look.
INTERNET
Digital Trends

Walmart just knocked $600 off this 75-inch TV’s price tag

Every home theater needs a great 4K TV at its center, and if you’re looking to go big with your entertainment setup, the TCL Class 4-Series 75-inch 4K Roku smart TV is seeing a huge discount at Walmart right now. Its sale price is just $698, which is a massive savings of $602 off its regular price of $1,300. This is one of the best Walmart TV deals you’ll find, and 4K TV deals like this don’t come around often. Click over to Walmart to claim yours now.
SHOPPING
Digital Trends

Best Buy is practically giving away this 70-inch TV today

When it comes to watching TV and a home theater system, nothing beats a 70-inch 4K smart TV. The problem is, good ones can be pretty expensive, but luckily Best Buy has a great deal on a 70-inch TCL Class 4-Series LED smart TV going for just $500, down from its normal price of $830. That’s a whopping $330 discount and probably one of the best 70-inch TV deals you’re going to find today.
ELECTRONICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
Amazon
The Next Web

How long does an electric car battery last?

If you’re a (prospective) EV driver, I’m sure this question has crossed your mind: how long will my car’s battery last before it becomes unusable?. Indeed, that’s a valid question. Battery degradation is bound to happen at some point. As a lithium-ion battery is charged and discharged, it degrades over time.
CARS
Digital Trends

Get this 70-inch TV for only $550 at Best Buy today

If you’ve never owned a big-screen 4K TV before, you’re missing out. These huge, high-definition displays can bring the cinematic experience to your home with an incredible level of detail and scale that makes your movie-viewing experience truly special. That’s why we jumped at the chance to tell you about one of the best 70-inch TV deals we found at Best Buy. Right now, you can pick up the 70-inch TCL Class 4-Series 4K Android TV for just $550, which is a $280 discount on the regular price of $830. That’s easily one of the best TV deals you can get. Keep reading to discover what makes this TV truly special.
ELECTRONICS
People

Whoa: The Amazon Blouse That Shoppers Can't Stop Adding to Their Carts Is on Sale for Under $20

Finding the perfect blouse can be quite a task any time of year. But finding the perfect blouse that easily transitions from late winter into early spring that is comfortable and actually looks good? That can feel impossible — until now, that is. If you're ready to break out the jean jacket and white sneakers as you welcome warmer temperatures, consider adding this popular, winter-to-spring-ready blouse that you can snag for under $20 right now to the mix, too.
SHOPPING
Fast Company

AOC and Congress want to know if Amazon forces employees to work during dangerous weather events

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and other members of the Congressional Oversight Committee have sent a letter to Amazon CEO Adam Jassy informing him they are investigating whether Amazon forces employees to work during dangerous weather events. In the letter, the Congressional Oversight Committee committee expresses concern over recent and past reports that...
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
TheStreet

Amazon Prime Members About to Get a Ton of New Content

If you have Amazon Prime video, you are going to get a major infusion of classic films at some point. Amazon now owns MGM’s more than 4,000 film titles and 17,000 TV episodes, including the titles “RoboCop,” “Poltergeist,” “Ben-Hur,” “The Thin Man,” “The Pink Panther,” “The Thomas Crown Affair,” “G.I. Joe” the “Rocky” series and, most prominently of all, all the James Bond movies.
BUSINESS
ELLE DECOR

Amazon Is Selling a Walk-In Greenhouse That Will Ship in Two Days for $90

If you’ve ever considered adding a standalone greenhouse to your yard, you know how big of an investment it can be. According to Maya Haynie of deVINE Plantery, prices can run between $1,000 and $5,000 for decent prefab options, or closer to $20,000 if you’re looking for something custom. But thanks to Amazon, you may just be able to fulfill your greenery dreams for under $100 (yes, really!).
HOME & GARDEN
Popular Science

Popular Science

35K+
Followers
3K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Awe-inspiring science reporting, technology news, and DIY projects. Skunks to space robots, primates to climates. That's Popular Science, 150 years strong.

 https://www.popsci.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy