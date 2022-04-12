ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
COVID-19 Study Believes Florida Handled Lockdowns Best, New York and California the Worst

By Chris Haney
The results of a new Covid-19 study may surprise some when it comes to ranking states according to how well they handled the coronavirus pandemic and the lockdowns that followed. The study showed that Florida is one of the states that handled the lockdowns the best. In contrast, the study ranked New York and California as two of the worst states to navigate the pandemic.

Researchers recently published their findings from the new Covid-19 study this past week. The group graded states by comparing three factors in each state. The factors included deaths from the virus, and how it impacted each state’s economy and education. The study shared “report cards” for each state with grades that ranged from ‘A’ to ‘F.’ The bottom 10 states tended to have the most severe pandemic lockdowns while often being among the final states to reopen schools.

What You Need To Know

  • A new Covid-19 study has ranked every state according to how they handled the coronavirus pandemic
  • The study focuses on each state’s Covid-related death count and the impact it made on the economy and education
  • The study shared “report cards” as they graded each state from A to F
  • Florida has ranked among the study’s best states
  • New York and California are among the worst states

New Covid-19 Study Contradicts Early Pandemic Response

After more than two years of the pandemic, the new Covid-19 study is looking to draw conclusions about government policies and their subsequent results. In the most comprehensive comparative study to date, the results were published last week by the National Bureau of Economic Research (NBER) as part of their working papers series.

The study, titled “A FINAL REPORT CARD ON THE STATES’ RESPONSE TO COVID-19,” showed quite the contrast between liberal and conservative-led states. The Covid-19 study was undertaken by three co-authors. They include University of Chicago economist Casey Mulligan, and Stephen Moore and Phil Kerpen of the Committee to Unleash Prosperity. The three researchers came to some fascinating conclusions that often contradict popular beliefs. That especially holds true in the first year of the pandemic as lockdowns spread across the nation. Moore recently spoke out about the group’s findings.

“Shutting down their economies and schools was by far the biggest mistake governors and state officials made during COVID, particularly in blue states,” Moore said on Monday. “We hope the results of this study will persuade governors not to close schools and businesses the next time we have a new virus variant.”

The study shows that Illinois, California, New York, and New Jersey were all graded in the bottom of the states. Each were among the worst when it came to dealing with the Covid-19 pandemic response. The report shared that each of the four states received ‘F’ grades and that they performed “poorly on every measure.” Further, they each “had high age-adjusted death rates. They had high unemployment and significant GDP losses. And they kept their schools shut down much longer than almost all other states.”

States With Fewer Restrictions Tended to Rank Higher

In contrast to the ‘F’ graded states, Utah, Nebraska, Vermont, Montana, South Dakota, and Florida received ‘A’ grades. Each made up the top-six states in the study, and 13 of the top 15 states were led by conservatives.

The data from the new study also shows no correlation in states that implemented strict travel, vocation, and dining restrictions with lower death tolls. The researchers hope their study will help dictate future pandemic responses when and if needed.

“The study verifies other studies which have found that locking down businesses, stores, churches, schools, and restaurants had almost no impact on health outcomes across states,” the report explains. “States with strict lockdowns had virtually no better performance in COVID deaths than states that remained mostly open for business.”

Comments / 5

PUBLIC HEALTH
