Caddo Parish Sheriff's deputy hit with car. Two arrested including local business owner

Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office arrested two people Tuesday after a female hit a school security coordinator with her vehicle.

On April 8, a confrontation with the principal at Southwood High School ended with Sr. Dep. Willie Williams being hit by a vehicle. Williams, who works as the school's resource officer, chased the female for over five miles before losing her.

Caddo Sheriff's deputies were able to locate the vehicle, belonging to 29-year-old Dewanna Battle, that was used in the altercation. It was abandoned at the Quality Inn on Monkhouse Drive.

That same day, deputies visited Fat Daddy’s Crawfish on Greenwood Road where Battle works and informed the business owner, Mike Hailey, 70, that they were looking for Battle.

Two days later detectives received a tip that reported Battle back at work. Officers went to the Fat Daddy’s and were met by Hailey, who physically blocked them from entering the business.

Battle was booked into Caddo Correctional Center and charged with aggravated assault, flight from an officer, aggravated battery, contempt of court, battery of a school teacher, and as a probation fugitive.

Hailey was also booked into Caddo Correctional Center and charged with accessory after the fact, aggravated battery, and aggravated flight from an officer.

