Winston-salem, NC

Triad children’s book author shares story of love, grief after losing child

By Dolan Reynolds
 1 day ago

(WGHP) — Every sentence of Amir Alexander’s children’s book is a reminder to recognize the positive even during life’s toughest moments.

The book “Gio’s Heart” was born from a journey initially filled with joy.

Alexander remembers the excitement she and her husband felt when they learned they were expecting twin boys.

“It was shock, surprise, happiness, joy, two for one, so we were happy,” she said.

However, the parents would soon learn challenges were ahead.

“Somewhere in the second trimester, they were doing an ultrasound, and there were a few pauses with twin B, Gianni, and at that point, I kind of knew something was wrong, but I wasn’t sure what it was,” she said.

They were referred to Brenner Children’s Hospital in Winston-Salem.

Gianni, affectionately called Gio, was diagnosed with hypoplastic left heart syndrome (HLHS) – a birth defect that impacts blood flowing through the heart and pumping to the rest of the body.

His parents were hopeful a series of surgeries would manage his condition, yet that too would come with disappointing news.

“When he was being delivered, he didn’t get enough oxygen to his brain during that delivery, which caused some bleeding and some other issues, and that’s pretty much where the turn came,” Alexander said.

Gio fought for eight months and three weeks. He passed away on Mother’s Day 2020.

“There’s not a day that goes by that I don’t think about it, but I’m also appreciative of the lessons that we learned while we were there,” Alexander said.

For Gio and older twin brother Jaden’s second birthday, Alexander was ready to share the lessons of unity, kindness and appreciation learned from Gio’s journey by authoring “Gio’s Heart.”

“We hope that as the public sees stories like “Gio’s Heart,” it will help, first of all, just to build empathy and understanding of what our families go through. Beyond that, we hope that this awareness leads to increased funding of scientific research and educational programs and ultimately can help improve outcomes for the patients that we care for,” Brenner Children’s Hospital cardiologist Dr. Michael Walsh said.

“I know we’re going through something hard, but it can always be worse. Just find the positive and just start being thankful for those things that are positive,” Alexander said.

“Gio’s Heart” can be purchased on Gio-Strong.com or through Amazon.

Gillian Sisley

Mom Betrayed After Husband Renames Child Behind Her Back

Should one parent have veto power over the other when it comes to naming a baby?. The birth of a baby is an exciting time for all involved. Whether it's the expectant parents, or the loved ones of those having the child, with 3.7 million babies born every year in the US, it's an experience that many get to have on a daily basis.
Distractify

Husband’s Horrifying Solution to His Sister-In-Law’s Crying Baby Has People in Shock

It's understandable why people are possessive of their homes, especially in America. Owning a house is becoming less and less of a possibility for folks and with rising property taxes and mass buyouts of land. Then there's the fact that property taxes are constantly increasing in many counties all across the country, meaning that even if you do own your home outright, the cost of just keeping what's already yours goes up every year or so.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
