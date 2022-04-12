Gableman accuses two judges of dragging out cases over the Republican election review

MADISON – The attorney overseeing a Republican review of Wisconsin’s 2020 election took a swipe Tuesday at two judges whom he accused of holding up his work.

Michael Gableman, the former state Supreme Court justice conducting the review, also alleged on a conservative podcast that two Republicans on the state Elections Commission are effectively Democrats and said the elections agency had helped steal the presidential election. Courts have repeatedly found Wisconsin election officials properly called the election for Joe Biden over Donald Trump.Among those Gableman accused of acting as a Democrat is Dean Knudson, a former Republican lawmaker who has said he backed Trump in 2020 but criticized Republicans for attacking how the election was run.

Knudson was appointed to his job by Assembly Speaker Robin Vos of Rochester — the same leader who hired Gableman to conduct the review of the election at a cost of $676,000 to taxpayers.

Gableman's review of the election is months behind schedule, in part because of legal disputes. Without naming them, Gableman blamed the two judges considering those cases — Waukesha County Circuit Judge Ralph Ramirez and Dane County Circuit Judge Rhonda Lanford — for the delays.

"The judges who are dragging this out, they know better," Gableman told WTAQ-AM host Joe Giganti . "They know that the law is very clear, that the Legislature gets to perform legislative oversight. They know that the Legislature is entitled to these interviews, they’re entitled to these documents."

Minutes later, Gableman indicated he wanted to avoid talking about state Supreme Court Justice Brian Hagedorn, who was elected in 2019 with the help of Republicans but has ruled with liberals in some high-profile cases.

"Let’s not even go there," Gableman said of Hagedorn.

Hagedorn clerked for Gableman when Gableman was on the state Supreme Court, and Gableman endorsed Hagedorn when he ran for the high court.

The case being heard by Ramirez was initiated by Gableman in November. Gableman is asking the judge to issue an order to jail mayors and other officials who have declined to meet with him behind closed doors. The officials say they believe any interviews they give should be conducted in public.

Ann Jacobs, the Democratic chairwoman of the Elections Commission, said judges needed to take their time with complex cases. Jacobs is among the officials Gableman is seeking to jail.

"This (lawsuit) is a novel creation, fabricated out of whole cloth that has never happened in the state of Wisconsin, that is seeking to imprison state officials," Jacobs said. "And the idea that judges should rush this is completely inappropriate. If anything, it requires sober, deliberate consideration of the issues at hand."

Jacobs, who is an attorney, said it was a bad legal strategy to disparage judges before they rule.

Gableman didn't say why he believes Ramirez is the one causing the delay. At a hearing this month , attorneys for Gableman asked for as much time as possible to file briefs in the case. A hearing is to be held in July.

The case before Lanford was brought by Democratic Attorney General Josh Kaul, who represents the Elections Commission and other officials. Lanford in January declined to throw out Gableman's subpoenas and said she would determine later whether they are valid.

Lanford and Ramirez said they wouldn't talk about Gableman's statements because the cases are still before them.

"This matter is still pending before me, and I do not feel it is appropriate to comment on a defendant’s remarks about the merits of a case," Lanford said by email.

Ramirez expressed a similar views, citing a judicial ethics rule that says judges should not make comments that could impair the fairness of how cases are handled.

Gableman's remarks came days after he said on former Trump aide Steve Bannon's podcast that Wisconsin courts have been "co-opted."

"Steve, I’ll let you in on a terrible secret," Gableman told Bannon on Thursday. "The judges in our state have been co-opted. They are afraid of the press. They are afraid of the criticism they know they will get if they force these people to answer questions."

Gableman and Vos also face three open records lawsuits in Dane County. They have lost a string of rulings, resulting in the release of hundreds of pages of documents they tried to withhold.

On Tuesday, Gableman directed much of his ire at "leftists who helped steal the election," including Kaul and Democratic Gov. Tony Evers. He also singled out Meagan Wolfe, the director of the bipartisan Elections Commission.

"Meagan Wolfe and five out of the six commissioners on the Wisconsin Election Commission have no interest in honest elections," Gableman said. "They are partisans. They want it to come out a partisan way. And you know there are two of them I’m lumping in there who are nominally Republicans but they have gone along with the left."

He added: "They have an interest in obtaining the results in the election that they want as opposed to having honest elections."

He did not name the commissioners, but his comments were aimed at the three Democrats — Ann Jacobs, Mark Thomsen and Julie Glancey — along with Knudson and Republican member Marge Bostelmann.

The sixth commissioner, Republican Bob Spindell, has frequently won praise from Republicans.

Knudson and Bostelmann did not immediately react to Gableman's comments.

In an interview last year, Knudson said he "supported President Trump and I wish that he had been reelected."

Also in that interview, Knudson said Republicans were "under intense pressure to find someone to be the fall guy for Trump's loss in 2020 in Wisconsin." He said they were overlooking the "obvious" explanation for why Trump lost — because Biden got more votes.

Gableman to address Republicans

Gableman has given a series of talks to Republican groups since he launched his election review. He said he planned to give another one on April 23 to the Langlade County Republican Party.

Gableman said he would share his PowerPoint presentation with Democratic groups if they invited him to one of their events.

"I will share this at the library," he said. "I’ll share it in a church basement. I’ll share it at the Democrat headquarters of wherever."

Contact Patrick Marley at patrick.marley@jrn.com . Follow him on Twitter at @patrickdmarley .

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Gableman accuses two judges of dragging out cases over the Republican election review