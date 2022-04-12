ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MS

Leaders announce new master plan for LeFleur’s Bluff

By Jailen Leavell
 1 day ago

JACKSON, Miss. ( WJTV ) – Mississippi lawmakers and other dignitaries announced the start of a $13.2 million development in Jackson. Robert Trent Jones, architect, stood alongside lawmakers to announce the new master plan for the LeFleur’s Bluff Complex.

The first phase of the project was completed in December 2021. An estimated 60,000 children have enjoyed the new playground area since then. The second phase of the project will include Otter Creek Golf Park and other outdoor amenities for adults and children.

Jackson State hosting silent auction for art work

“It is going to be, like the lieutenant governor said, something that will transform this region. It will be something that our children and grandchildren can come and enjoy for years to come,” said House Speaker Philip Gunn (R-Miss.).

“The taxpayers in Mississippi are paying for this, because they are investing in our future, and they are investing in our children’s future,” said Lt. Governor Delbert Hosemann (R-Miss.).

According to Hosemann, the Legislature appropriated $13.2 million from American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds to make the project possible.

The project is expected to be completed in 2023.

