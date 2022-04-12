ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

Man photographed in Pelosi’s office rejects plea bargain

By The Associated Press
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fkJx6_0f7HNytQ00

WASHINGTON (AP) — An Arkansas man photographed with his feet on a desk in House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s office during the Jan. 6 Capitol riot has rejected a plea deal in his case. The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reports an attorney for 61-year-old Richard Barnett said during a pretrial hearing via teleconference that Barnett turned down an […]

