Boone County, MO

Second-degree murder trial for former McLanks manager delayed as attorney seeks appeal

By Charles Dunlap, Columbia Daily Tribune
 1 day ago
The attorney for the former McLanks Family Restaurant manager accused of second-degree murder, first-degree robbery and armed criminal action plans to appeal a judge's decision to not dismiss his client's trial.

Stephen Wyse is representing Jeffrey McWilliams, who allegedly was involved in the death of Gus Roberts in 2017.

Wyse filed his motion to dismiss April 1. Boone County Circuit Judge Josh Devine denied the motion Friday.

Previously: Murder trial of former McLanks Restaurant owner to move forward in April

Wyse's intention to file an appeal with the Western District Court of Appeals canceled the trial scheduled April 19. As of Tuesday morning, there were no filings with the appeals court in online documents.

McWilliams was indicted May 14, 2021. Wyse filed a request for a speedy trial, which was scheduled Aug. 30, 2021. The state filed a request approximately 10 days prior to postpone the trial, which was granted over Wyse's objections, according to the dismissal motion.

McWilliams was being held on no bond, which predicated the speedy trial request. Once the continuance was granted, a $50,000 surety bond was issued, which McWilliams posted on his original trial date. He is required to wear a GPS monitoring device.

Speedy trial motions were filed by Wyse a couple days prior to McWilliams' indictment and on May 17, 2021. McWilliams was arrested May 10, 2021.

This second speedy trial motion had a trial date to start no later than Nov. 16, according to the dismissal motion. The state dropped its initial case against McWilliams by Nov. 2, but had days earlier on Oct. 29 refiled on the same charges against McWilliams, based on Wyse's filing.

Throughout pre-trial hearings, Wyse has attempted to suppress, quash or exclude from the trial GPS and DNA evidence that allegedly connects McWilliams to Roberts' death.

Wyse argues in court filings the state's murder case is tenuous.

"McWilliams DNA was found on a sweatshirt (0.4 miles) from where a significant portion of the proceeds from the robber after the murder were abandoned and GPS location signals indicated McWilliams was within a radius of the crime or its aftermath," he wrote.

Wyse also has argued the state has failed to provide discovery documentation, which the state in a response denies and lays out it has complied with all discovery requests.

Wyse renewed his speedy trial request Jan. 5. He argues the state has at least twice denied his client's right to a speedy trial.

Charles Dunlap covers courts, public safety and other general subjects for the Tribune. You can reach him at cdunlap@columbiatribune.com, or CD_CDT on Twitter. Please consider subscribing to support vital local journalism.

