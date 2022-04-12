ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Benzema strikes again as Madrid fends off Chelsea comeback

Cover picture for the articleMADRID (AP) — Chelsea’s title defense in the Champions League ended despite a 3-2 win against Real Madrid as Karim Benzema spoiled its comeback by scoring...

