ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Ohio’s early voting numbers are in

By Martin Oravec
WKBN
WKBN
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Isjgp_0f7HN4zL00

(WKBN) — The first numbers for Ohio’s early voting have been released by Secretary of State Frank LaRose.

There were just over 71,000 absentee ballots requested statewide, and so far just under 12,000 people have already voted.

Local home gas customers could see rate hike

In Mahoning County, nearly 4,400 people requested an absentee ballot, and so far 475 have cast a ballot with in-person voting.

Trumbull County had 3,300 requests for absentee ballots, and 975 people have already voted in person.

Columbiana County had 1,100 people request absentee ballots, and so far 68 people took advantage of early voting.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.

Comments / 14

John Carr
1d ago

Ohio's vote numbers are in but we don't even have districts yet or even know when we will ever get to vote. It was canceled because ohio Republicans can't do their jobs.

Reply(3)
4
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Government
Mahoning County, OH
Elections
Mahoning County, OH
Government
Local
Ohio Elections
County
Mahoning County, OH
WTRF

Sheriff: Beware of this scam in Ohio County

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — Ohio County Sheriff Tom Howard is asking residents to be vigilant when answering the phone. He says a person is calling people and identifying himself as Sgt. Matt Taylor of the Ohio County Sheriff’s Office from the civil or another division. The man asks for people to send money and/or call him back.
OHIO COUNTY, WV
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Frank Larose
WLWT 5

Plant once considered extinct now flourishing in Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A plant that was once considered to be extinct is now flourishing thanks to help from the Ohio Department of Natural Resources. The rare plant, called the running buffalo clover, is now officially off the endangered species list thanks to the work from ODNR. “This is...
COLUMBUS, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Early Voting#State
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
WKBN

WKBN

26K+
Followers
14K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

WKBN.com - Local news, weather and sports in Youngstown, Ohio.

 https://WKBN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy