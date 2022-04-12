ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Howard County, TX

Multiple fires burning across the Basin

By Erica Miller
ABC Big 2 News
ABC Big 2 News
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FbJjT_0f7HMqwF00

PERMIAN BASIN ( KMID/KPEJ )- Multiple wildfires are burning across the Basin as high winds, up to 40 miles per hour in some areas, and dry conditions remain.

The Howard County Volunteer Fire Department said three fires are burning in Howard County:

  • Howard Field Road, east of Coahoma. A reported 200 acres have burned so far, that fire is 0% contained.
  • N. Highway 87 and County Road 40.
  • South Service Road of I-20, near mile marker 168.

People in the area are asked to stay away as crews work to contain each blaze.

In Andrews County, a wildfire was reported just north of Highway 115, about 10 miles SW of Andrews.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Yourbasin.

Comments / 0

Related
ABC Big 2 News

Fire near Ruidoso forcing evacuations

RUIDOSO, NM (KTSM) – A wind-driven fire just east of Ruidoso in the Homestead Loop neighborhood has consumed at least one property and forced evacuations in the surrounding area. According to the Village of Ruidoso Facebook page, the fire started near McBride Drive, but has jumped to Gavilan Canyon Road. The fire was spreading north […]
ABC Big 2 News

Update: victim in deadly car-pedestrian crash identified

ODESSA, Texas (Nexstar)- The Odessa Police Department has now released the name of the victim killed in a hit and run crash. He has been identified as 28-year-old Michael Joe King. The Odessa Police Department has arrested a woman following a deadly auto-pedestrian accident that happened early Tuesday morning. 25-year-old Christy Contreras has been charged with […]
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Woman found sleeping on kitchen floor in home break-in

ODESSA, Texas (Nexstar)- An Odessa woman is behind bars after police say she broke into a home, stole some jewelry, and fell asleep on the kitchen floor. Maria Rodriguez has been charged with Burglary and Fraudulent Use or Possession of Identifying Information. According to an arrest affidavit, around 10:45 a.m. on March 22, officers with […]
ODESSA, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Coahoma, TX
County
Howard County, TX
CultureMap Austin

Multiple tornadoes leave damage across Austin metro area

KVUE — Multiple tornadoes were confirmed in Central Texas as severe weather rolled through the area on the evening of March 21, including Round Rock and Elgin. KVUE confirmed damage to many buildings after large hail and strong winds, especially in Round Rock. For those seeking shelter, assistance, and...
AUSTIN, TX
9NEWS

Fire burns food truck warehouse in Denver

DENVER — Fire crews put out a fire at a warehouse that housed food trucks on Saturday, the Denver Fire Department said. The call came in at 1:24 p.m. of a fire at 4295 Inca St., north of downtown Denver. The fire department got the fire under control "pretty...
DENVER, CO
KEVN

A Major Winter Storm is Headed our Way

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Today is the calm before the storm. Look for partly cloudy skies with near normal temperatures and mostly light winds. A strong spring storm promises to bring lots of wind, snow and major travel troubles late tonight through Thursday morning. However not all of us will see the heavy snow; that will mostly be confined to northeast Wyoming through the northern Black Hills on into northwest South Dakota. A variety of winter weather advisories, watches and warnings are in effect for these areas.
RAPID CITY, SD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Permian Basin#Nexstar Media Inc
WTOK-TV

Heavy, strong storms likely Friday morning

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Severe thunderstorms are possible Friday morning across East Mississippi and West Alabama. The severe thunderstorms that form will be embedded within a large area of heavy storms that tracks across our area. The storms will arrive between 3 AM and 6 AM, and they will exit our area between 8 AM and 11 AM. Any lingering rain should come to an end by 1 PM.
MERIDIAN, MS
OutThere Colorado

"Major rock slide" closes highway in Colorado, no estimate of reopening

According to the Pitkin County Sheriff's Office, Highway 133 has been closed at mile marker 44 due to what they're calling a "major rock slide." This closure is located on the western side of well-known mountains such as Capitol Peak and the Maroon Bells, with Aspen found on the eastern side of these peaks. Highway 133 is part of a route that travels south from Carbondale, eventually connecting with Highway 125 and Crested Butte. It also connects to Highway 92, which provides access to Delta...
COLORADO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
ABC Big 2 News

OPD releases names in deadly weekend crash

ODESSA, TX. (NEXSTAR) — Saturday April 2nd, around 10:30 pm, Odessa Police officers responded to a crash in the 6800 block of Faudree Road. The investigation revealed that a Chevrolet Silverado, driven by 32-year-old Richard Trevino of Odessa, was passing in a no passing zone while traveling northbound on Faudree Road.A Ram 2500, driven by […]
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Mom leaves girl, 4, alone in apartment for hours, police say

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa mom is behind bars after police said she left her four-year-old child alone in an apartment for hours late last month. April Nicole Chandler, 38, has been charged with Abandoning/Endangering a Child as well as Possession. According to an affidavit, around 11:30 a.m. on March 28, officers with the Odessa […]
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Missing Midland man found dead

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- According to the Midland Police Department, 25-year-old Nathaniel Machuca, who went missing earlier this month, was found dead Monday afternoon.  Around 1:00 pm on April 11, officers with MPD were dispatched to the vicinity of TX-349 after a body was found. That body was identified as Machuca. His cause of death is currently unknown. MPD said […]
MIDLAND, TX
ABC Big 2 News

ABC Big 2 News

5K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

www.yourbasin.com: Basin trusted, Basin proud.

 https://www.yourbasin.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy