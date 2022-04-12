Multiple fires burning across the Basin

PERMIAN BASIN ( KMID/KPEJ )- Multiple wildfires are burning across the Basin as high winds, up to 40 miles per hour in some areas, and dry conditions remain.

The Howard County Volunteer Fire Department said three fires are burning in Howard County:

Howard Field Road, east of Coahoma. A reported 200 acres have burned so far, that fire is 0% contained.

N. Highway 87 and County Road 40.

South Service Road of I-20, near mile marker 168.

People in the area are asked to stay away as crews work to contain each blaze.

In Andrews County, a wildfire was reported just north of Highway 115, about 10 miles SW of Andrews.

