Laredo, TX

Border delays at Colombia International Bridge are still ongoing

By Christian Del Rio
kgns.tv
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleLAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Truck drivers continue to wait hours and hours to cross into the U.S. It’s been almost a week since the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) has been doing additional inspections at the Laredo–Colombia Solidarity International Bridge, which is located between the Mexican state of Nuevo Leon...

www.kgns.tv

KYTV

Border Patrol agents seize $1M in meth at international bridge in Texas

HIDALGO, Texas (Gray News) - U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers intercepted several pounds of methamphetamine from over the weekend that was heading into Texas. On Sunday, agents at the Office of Field Operations at the Hidalgo International Bridge reported they stopped $1.1 million worth of alleged methamphetamine from making it through the border crossing.
HIDALGO, TX
Laredo, TX
Government
City
Pharr, TX
Local
Texas Government
City
Laredo, TX
KGBT-TV Presents VALLEYCENTRAL.COM

Truckers in Mexico blocking commercial lanes to Ysleta Port of Entry

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – In response to long wait times at the commercial truck lanes at the Ysleta Port of Entry, truck drivers have blocked access to the lanes on the Mexican side of the border. Their actions come hours after a similar protest at the Pharr International...
TRAFFIC
San Bernardino County Sun

Mexico deports border hit-man gang leader to US

MEXICO CITY — Mexico deported the alleged leader of a bloodthirsty gang of border hit men Tuesday, one day after his arrest caused retaliatory shooting and burnings that closed U.S. border crossings and a U.S. consulate. Ricardo Mejia, Mexico’s assistant secretary of public safety, said suspected drug gang leader...
LAREDO, TX
The Independent

US orders Americans not to travel to Mexico district after violent reaction to arrest of suspected cartel boss

The US State Department has issued a travel advisory for the state of Tamaulipas in Mexico following an outbreak of violence near the US consulate in Nuevo Laredo. The consulate was forced to close for a short time on Monday after a gunfight broke out over the arrest of alleged Cartel Del Noreste drug cartel leader Juan Gerardo Trevino. Mr Trevino, also known as "El Huevo”, is facing extradition to the US, according to Reuters. He is charged with drug trafficking, money laundering, and state-level charges for murder, terrorism, extortion and criminal association. According to Ricardo Meija, Mexico's assistant...
IMMIGRATION
Person
Pete Saenz
Person
Greg Abbott
Fox News

Texas police official says Gov. Abbott sending clear 'zero tolerance' message to Biden admin

Lt. Chris Olivarez from the Texas Department of Public Safety joined "Fox & Friends" to discuss Texas Governor Greg Abbott's plan to send illegal immigrants to Washington, D.C. Lt. Olivarez explained the move, which will voluntarily send migrants who were previously processed, will send a message that Texas has "zero tolerance" for releasing illegal immigrants into border communities.
TEXAS STATE
simpleflying.com

Mexico City's Old Texcoco Airport Will Be Turned Into A National Park

The Mexican government signed a decree declaring the area where the Texcoco International Airport was being built until 2019 a protected national park, effectively blocking any possible attempt to restart its construction in the future. Texcoco - from a lake to an airport to a lake. On Monday, the Mexican...
LIFESTYLE
#Mexican#Dps#Democrats
TheDailyBeast

Notorious Mexican Cartel Leader El Huevo Deported to the U.S.

Juan Trevino, more commonly known as El Huevo or “The Egg,” the suspected leader of a notorious drug cartel, has been deported to the United States by Mexican authorities. El Huevo’s arrest incited a number of armed attacks by the Northwestern Cartel against 22 military holds, 16 road blockades, and a U.S. consulate in Nuevo Laredo, one of the most violent parts of the country. Mexican authorities called in more than 700 military personnel to secure Nuevo Laredo. El Huevo has ties to the founders of the Los Zetas cartel, whose former leader, Heriberto Lazcano, aka “El Lazca,” was killed in October 2012 by soldiers in Mexico. “It was a blow to one of the most important criminal organizations in the northeast of the country, with influence in at least five states and operations in the United States,” Rosa Rodriguez, Mexico's secretary of security, said.
PUBLIC SAFETY
News Break
Politics
KRGV

Truckers attempt to cross into Mexico through Progreso International Bridge

Despite a nearly two-mile-long line of trucks trying to cross into Mexico through the Progreso International Bridge on Tuesday, there hasn't been any northbound commercial traffic crossing into the U.S. This became an issue since Gov. Greg Abbott directed the Texas Department of Public Safety to ramp up commercial vehicle...
PROGRESO, TX

