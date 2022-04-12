Baker school board names BMS principal, assistant principals at Brooklyn, South Baker

29 from high school chosen to perform in two showcase categories in recent three-day event in SalemTwenty-nine Oregon City High School Thespians of troupe #1907 attended the Oregon State Thespian Festival and Competition, held March 31-April 2 in Salem. Of these 29 students, 23 of them competed in six state-qualifying pieces for a spot in the All-State Showcase performance in front of all the attendees. "It is amazing to get that many students to qualify for state in the first place, let alone have a student be chosen for the showcase," said Jorie Jones, OCHS drama teacher. In the group acting category, students chosen to perform a scene from "A Piece of My Heart," by Shirley Lauro, included Elise Ascura, Jynx Bridgwater, Alyssa Newton, Jasmine Ramirez, Aubrey Rine, Daivon Walker and Orion Wright. In the large group, musical category, students who performed "Welcome to the Rock," from "Come From Away," included Sea Archer-Masters, Derek Baker, Harleen Brar, Dylan Breland, Aidan Colvin, Alyssa Colvin, Evan Hamilton, Georgia Hatch, Gus Murino-Brault and Alyssa Newton. {loadposition sub-article-01}

