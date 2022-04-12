Baker school board names BMS principal, assistant principals at Brooklyn, South Baker
By Baker City Herald
The Baker School Board on Tuesday, April 12, approved the hiring a new principal for Baker Middle School and assistant principals for Brooklyn Primary School and South Baker Intermediate School. Amanda Wilde, who is principal at Keating Elementary, will take over the BMS job this fall. Lori Ford will...
An assistant principal died by suicide at a middle school in California, authorities say.Kraemer Middle School, in Placentia, went into lockdown after the faculty member, Moises Plascencia, was found dead in a “staff area” on Monday morning. The school district’s superintendent, Dr Jim Elsasser, addressed the tragedy in a statement.“Our assistant principal at Kraemer Middle, Moises Plascencia, took his own life in a private staff area on the school’s campus this morning,” Dr Elsasser said. “Fellow staff members and students were not present nor was the occurrence witnessed by anyone. The Placentia Police Department (PPD) responded swiftly to our...
The assistant principal at California's Kraemer Middle School died by apparent suicide on Monday, according to school officials. "Our assistant principal at Kraemer Middle, Moises Plascencia, took his own life in a private staff area on the school's campus this morning," Placentia-Yorba Linda Unified School District superintendent Jim Elsasser wrote in a statement Monday.
The Geneva Middle School Principal accused of inappropriate contact with a student is no longer employed by the Geneva School District. The Finger Lakes Times reports the school board accepted John DeFazio, Jrs. resignation at its December 13 meeting. Former Assistant Principal Matt Heath has been named Principal. DeFazio, who faces a charge of endangering the welfare of a child, was to have gone on trial this month, but a scheduling conflict with his attorney has postponed the trial. No new trial date has been set.
UNION COUNTY — The Oregon State Police are turning up the heat on a local cold case. OSP officers and OSP crime lab personnel will soon reexamine a site near Finley Creek, 18 miles north of La Grande, where the remains of an unidentified woman were found in August 1978.
An assistant principal at Flowery Branch High School will be the new principal at Cherokee Bluff High School. Hall County Superintendent Will Schofield will recommend Denise Ramsey as the next principal at the school board meeting Monday, March 28. She is set to replace Wes McGee, who is retiring as...
Margaret “Sissy” Day, a 38-year BCSD employee, will lead the future Carnes Crossroads area school when it is expected to open in the fall of 2023.
The post BCSD Names Principal To Lead Future Carnes Area K-8 School appeared first on The Berkeley Observer.
(Atlantic) The Atlantic School Board is meeting on Wednesday morning to act on the Atlantic Middle School Principal’s contract recommendation for Scot Aden. Mr. Aden is currently the Middle School Principal in the Cherokee School District. The hiring process began following the resignation of Josh Rasmussen who accepted the superintendent’s job at ACGC Community Schools. The meeting will be held at 8:00 a.m. in the Central Office Conference Room at 1406 S. 7th Street in Atlantic.
After hearing from a local resident who objected to the plan, the Baker School Board voted 4-0 during a special meeting on Tuesday, April 12, to buy a home for $490,000 to house foreign exchange students while they attend Baker High School starting this fall. It’s the second home the...
Patty McClemans was hired as the new principal at Watertown High School during Monday's school board meeting.
McClemans has been an assistant principal at WHS for the past two years. She replaces Brad Brandsrud, who announced his retirement earlier this year.
JOPLIN, Mo. — The Joplin School District released the names of three new school principals Wednesday morning. Jordan Adkins – Principal of Irving Elementary School. Mr. Adkins currently serves as Assistant Principal at Irving Elementary School, a position he’s held for the last two years. Before coming to Joplin, Mr. Adkins also taught 4th grade for nine years at Webb City Schools. He is a Joplin High School graduate.
MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - The Linn-Mar Community School District has announced two new elementary principals for the upcoming 2022-2023 school year. Theresa Kirkman will be the new principal for Westfield Elementary and Sara Hovden will become the new principal for Novak Elementary. Kirman has been serving as an elementary school...
29 from high school chosen to perform in two showcase categories in recent three-day event in SalemTwenty-nine Oregon City High School Thespians of troupe #1907 attended the Oregon State Thespian Festival and Competition, held March 31-April 2 in Salem. Of these 29 students, 23 of them competed in six state-qualifying pieces for a spot in the All-State Showcase performance in front of all the attendees. "It is amazing to get that many students to qualify for state in the first place, let alone have a student be chosen for the showcase," said Jorie Jones, OCHS drama teacher. In the group acting category, students chosen to perform a scene from "A Piece of My Heart," by Shirley Lauro, included Elise Ascura, Jynx Bridgwater, Alyssa Newton, Jasmine Ramirez, Aubrey Rine, Daivon Walker and Orion Wright. In the large group, musical category, students who performed "Welcome to the Rock," from "Come From Away," included Sea Archer-Masters, Derek Baker, Harleen Brar, Dylan Breland, Aidan Colvin, Alyssa Colvin, Evan Hamilton, Georgia Hatch, Gus Murino-Brault and Alyssa Newton. {loadposition sub-article-01}
Barbara Sherman: Celebration of life service will take place Saturday, April 16, at 11 a.m. at Coles Tribute Center, 1950 Place St. Donations can be made to Best Friends of Baker, through Coles Tribute Center. To leave a condolence in memory of Barbara, go to www.colestributecenter.com. Mardelle LaDorise Webb Allen...
Hello Baker City community. We would like to thank a special couple, who surprised us completely by paying our total dinner bill on Feb. 24 at the Latitude 45 Grill! We don’t know who they are (our waitress was sworn to secrecy), although we suspect it was a sweet couple across the restaurant from us. They witnessed us asking the waitress to take a picture of us for our 40th anniversary celebration.
The extended closure of Interstate 84 since Monday evening, April 11, has prevented the April 12 issue of the Baker City Herald from being delivered from the printing plant at Walla Walla, Washington. The April 12 issue won't be delivered today as usual by the U.S. Postal Service. Tuesday's issue should be included with the mail delivered on Wednesday.
