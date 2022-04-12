This Is The Best Soul Food Restaurant In San Francisco

Photo: Getty Images

There's nothing like a hot plate of soul food. While the cuisine takes its origins mostly from Georgia, Mississippi, and Alabama , if you're craving some fried fish and mac and cheese, there are some great spots here in San Francisco.

To help, Yelp has compiled a list of the 10 best soul food restaurants in the city. Based on their ratings and reviews, the restaurant serving up the best soul food in San Francisco is... Tastebuds ! "Soul food inspired breakfast, brunch and lunch include favorites like chicken and waffles, shrimp and grits and our fried chicken sandwich," writes the business owner.

One of their most popular dishes is the "Hangover Helper" which one reviewer Melissa A. , said was "definitely a 10/10 *chefs kiss!"

For a more classic approach to soul food, check out the restaurants that also made it onto Yelp 's top 10 list (and a few that didn't but we still love):

If you're interested in founding out what the best soul food restaurant in all of California is, find out by clicking here !