Winklevoss twins list Soho penthouse for $17M

Soho is built on stories. Of loves lost, places past, and drinks drunk. So when one goulash-stained story ends, in this case that of the Gay Hussar—the legendary left-wing hangout where Hungarian food was served without gusto and politics was discussed with plenty of plonk on the side—it’s only natural that another big name should take its place. It’s also only natural that said name, Noble Rot, should be the best pourers of wine in London, and fit as effortlessly onto the end of Greek Street as a stiff drink does in the hands of anyone in Soho.
Comments / 0