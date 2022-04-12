ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Real Estate

Winklevoss twins list Soho penthouse for $17M

By T.P. Yeatts
therealdeal.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleCrypto billionaires Cameron and Tyler Winklevoss are giving up their...

therealdeal.com

Comments / 0

Related
Architectural Digest

Scarlett Johansson Sells Manhattan Penthouse At a Loss

After more than two and a half years on the market Scarlett Johansson is finally rid of her contemporary Manhattan apartment, according to the New York Post. Though it must be a relief that it has officially sold, the $1.9 million deal does represent a big loss for the actor, who paid $2.1 million for the Sutton Place pad in 2008.
MANHATTAN, NY
Architectural Digest

Amanda Seyfried Lists $3.25 Million Condo, a Historic Lloyd Wright Lair Hits the Market, and More Real Estate News

From high-profile design commissions to exciting listings, there is always something new happening in the world of real estate. In this roundup, AD PRO has everything you need to know. On the Market. Amanda Seyfried says goodbye to Greenwich Village. Amanda Seyfried is listing her fourth-floor condo in Greenwich Village’s...
REAL ESTATE
Daily Mail

The world's skinniest skyscraper, an 85-story luxury building on Manhattan's Billionaire's Row with sweeping views of Central Park, is finally ready for residents to move in with prices ranging from $7.75 million for a STUDIO to $66M for the penthouse

The world's skinniest skyscraper is ready to throw open its doors to customers with fat wallets after squeezing itself into the ever-spiking New York City skyline. The 84-story Steinway Tower, or 111 West 57th Street, sits on Billionaires' Row in midtown Manhattan at approximately 1,428 feet tall - but just 57 feet wide.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Winklevoss Twins
Person
Tyler Winklevoss
KISS 106

Luxury Illinois Penthouse For Sale For The First Time in 45-Years

This penthouse in Chicago is for sale for the first time in 45-years, and the views are stunning and worth every penny. The Chicago Penthouse has six bedrooms, 6 full bathrooms, a 2-car garage, and when you see these photos of this penthouse you are going to be envious of whoever buys it. Views stretching from Navy Pier and Lake Michigan, this $12 million penthouse is stunning. It takes up the entire top floor of the building (which includes a grass "yard") with more than 8,000 square feet on the inside and 5,000 square feet for outdoor living. Looking at the photos you wouldn’t want to break anything in this house, it all looks so expensive and top of the line in statues and decorations.
CHICAGO, IL
Travel + Leisure

Inside Soho House's First Property in the Caribbean

Jetsetting creatives have breezed in and out of Soho Houses since hospitality power broker Nick Jones founded his first members-only club in 1995. Born in London, the brand quickly became synonymous with exclusivity — with membership limited to those in artistic fields, and only granted after a lengthy application process. Today the company has 27 properties globally, including entries into the restaurant and hotel sphere. And last year, Soho House made its first splash in the Caribbean with Soho Beach House Canouan, which opened in March 2021.
LIFESTYLE
The Infatuation

Noble Rot Soho

Soho is built on stories. Of loves lost, places past, and drinks drunk. So when one goulash-stained story ends, in this case that of the Gay Hussar—the legendary left-wing hangout where Hungarian food was served without gusto and politics was discussed with plenty of plonk on the side—it’s only natural that another big name should take its place. It’s also only natural that said name, Noble Rot, should be the best pourers of wine in London, and fit as effortlessly onto the end of Greek Street as a stiff drink does in the hands of anyone in Soho.
RESTAURANTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy