T.I Gets Booed During Stand Up Set

By bobbyblaze
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleI’m not a stand up comedian but being booed is common. T.I will bounce...

hotnewhiphop.com

Nelly & Tank Defend T.I. After He Gets Booed By Fans At Comedy Show

Nelly and Tank came to the defense of T.I. after the rapper was booed during a stand-up set for the April Fools Comedy Jam at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn on Saturday. The rest of the festival featured performances by Nick Cannon, HaHa Davis, Eddie Griffin, B. Simone, Michael Blackson, and more.
Power 93.7 WBLK

T.I. Denies Calling Comedian Lauren Knight a Bitch, Knight Shares Proof That He Did

T.I. has come out and denied calling comedian Lauren Knight a "bitch" during a verbal altercation onstage, but the comic apparently has receipts proving otherwise. In the wake of a spat on Monday night (April 4) between Tip and Knight, in which the Atlanta rapper was seen on video confronting the comedian over a joke she made about sexual assault allegations against the rapper and his wife, Tameka "Tiny" Harris, T.I. hit up Instagram Live to make a case to his 14.2 million followers that he never referred to Knight as a "bitch."
HipHopDX.com

T.I.'s Stand-Up Comedy Career Gets Mike Tyson's Approval

West Hollywood, CA – Even during his reign as the self-proclaimed “King of the South,” T.I. never limited himself to just rapping. From TV and movies to property and clothing, the Grand Hustle general has always embodied the ethos of his record label. These days, T.I. continues...
hotnewhiphop.com

T.I Responds To Being Booed During His Comedy Set At The Barclays Center

On Saturday (April 9), T.I made a guest appearance at the April Fools Comedy Jam at the Barclays Center. While fans expected him to peform some of his songs, he chose to do comedy instead. Based on clips circulating around social media, the crowd wasn't interested and gave him boos during his set. To clear the air after his set, T.I went live with Michael Blackson on Instagram to talk about his perspective on his performance.
hotnewhiphop.com

T.I. Posts Bernie Mac Clip In Response To Getting Booed In Brooklyn

It's been a rough week in T.I.'s stand-up career. The Atlanta rapper has been slowly popping up at comedy clubs where he's tested out some new material. Just because he's already a celebrity doesn't mean that he somehow doesn't have to go through the trials and tribulations of the average comedian like getting booed.
Complex

Jay-Z Responds to Faizon Love’s Claim That He Faked Drug Dealing Lifestyle on Pusha-T’s “Neck & Wrist”

More than a year after Faizon Love called him out for supposedly faking his drug dealing past, Jay-Z responded to the comedian on Pusha-T’s “Neck & Wrist.”. Hov opens his verse, “The phase I’m on, love, I wouldn’t believe it either/I’d be like, ‘Jay-Z’s a cheater,’ I wouldn’t listen to reason either/All I know is he’s a felon, how is he selling.”
CinemaBlend

American Idol Contestant Releases Statement After Abruptly Leaving The Competition

For every one American Idol champion that walks away with the crown each season, there are hundreds, if not thousands, of hopefuls who didn't make the cut throughout the auditions. But that wasn't the case for Kenedi Anderson, daughter of famed college football coach Justin Anderson, as she absolutely nailed her Audition round. In fact, she was the second contestant to sway the judges to give up one of the three Platinum Tickets that were added to the competition for Season 20. Unfortunately, Anderson is no longer involved with the show, as she made a sudden exit following her Top 24 performance in Hawaii, which aired on April 11. Her absence was touched on by host Ryan Seacrest, after which the singer herself took to social media to offer a personal statement.
Complex

50 Cent Reacts to Snoop Dogg Saying He’ll Be a ‘Legend in Rap Forever’

Snoop Dogg and 50 Cent go way back, so it’s no surprise Snoop had some very kind words for the Queens native. Back in November, Uncle Snoop appeared on the Million Dollaz Worth of Game podcast, where he gave Fif his flowers. “50 is gon’ be a legend in rap forever,” he said. “His records, his music, his movie—his shit he did just changed the whole game of New York, and just run New York for a minute and put that New York spirit back in the game. He did that. He figured that shit out, he got that shit on lock. I’m a student right now and I’m trying to learn from him. It’s true, you can teach an old dog a new trick, that’s if he’s willing to listen.”
Hello Magazine

Chris Rock finally talks about Will Smith’s slap during stand-up show

Chris Rock has finally joked about the now-infamous moment that Will Smith slapped him at the Oscars, though revealed he wouldn’t speak about it properly until he "gets paid". At the Fantasy Springs Resort Casino in Indio, California on Friday night, he reportedly referenced the situation, saying: "I’m okay....
hotnewhiphop.com

Courtney Tailor Confronted In Miami Bar After Allegedly Stabbing Her Boyfriend To Death: Watch

Earlier this month, news broke that OnlyFans creator, Courtney Tailor, may have stabbed her ex-boyfriend, Christian Obumseli, to death in Miami. Officers responded to a call regarding a domestic violence incident at the El Paraiso apartment complex. Upon arriving, they found Tailor covered in blood and Obumseli suffering from a stab wound. It was when they rushed him to the hospital that he was presumed dead.
MIAMI, FL
The Independent

Alex Rodriguez reacts to Jennifer Lopez’s engagement to Ben Affleck

Alex Rodriguez was teased about his ex Jennfier Lopez’s engagement to Ben Affleck during ESPN2’s Sunday Night Baseball broadcast by co-host Michael Kay.“It’s a great time in sports,” Kay said while discussing the Yankees versus Red Sox game with A-Rod. “We have a new Masters champion, the NBA playoffs are about to start, baseball is in full swing, people getting engaged. I mean, it’s a happy time in the world.”The former Yankees star, 46, laughed in response to the subtle reference to Lopez and Affleck’s engagement, which was announced on 8 April. Rodriguez then responded: “Happiness and world peace is...
HipHopDX.com

Yaya Mayweather Pleads Guilty To Stabbing One Of NBA YoungBoy’s Baby Mothers

Houston, TX – Yaya Mayweather and her legal team reportedly appeared in a Houston courtroom on Wednesday (April 13) where she pleaded guilty to aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. The daughter of famed boxer Floyd Mayweather, Jr. was arrested in 2020 for stabbing Lapattra Lashai Jacobs, the mother of one of NBA YoungBoy’s children.
HOUSTON, TX
TheWrap

‘The View’ Host Joy Behar Shrugs Off Will Smith’s Oscars Punishment: ‘Who Wants to Go to That Anyway?’

The hosts of “The View” were pretty split Monday on whether Will Smith’s punishment from the Academy was enough. But for Joy Behar, it was nothing to write home about. On Friday, it was announced that Smith has been barred from the Oscars for 10 years as a consequence of him slapping Chris Rock during the awards ceremony last month. “This action we are taking today in response to Will Smith’s behavior is a step toward a larger goal of protecting the safety of our performers and guests, and restoring trust in the Academy,” the Academy said in a statement. “We also hope this can begin a time of healing and restoration for all involved and impacted.”
