8 most popular eye masks at Sephora

By BestReviews Staff, BestReviews Staff
wfxrtv.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleBestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. When outlining how to have glowing and smooth skin, the first tip dermatologists and skin care experts always offer is to get more sleep and drink water. While there’s no replacement for staying hydrated, there is a way to look like...

www.wfxrtv.com

Well+Good

This Shampoo May Be Expensive, but It’s the Only Formula That Makes My Fine Hair Look Like I Just Left a Salon

Ok, let’s get this out of the way right up top: This shampoo isn’t cheap. “Splurge-worthy” is the preferred term you’ll see all the time when referring to pricier items. But that basically translates to: “this sh*t is expensive.” I definitely used to think, who would pay more than drugstore price for shampoo? It’s soap for your head! But then I actually tried a prestige shampoo brand, and I realized, OH. There’s a reason why the price tag is so different.
HAIR CARE
In Style

This $15 Lotion Makes a "Drastic Improvement" In Crepey Skin and Wrinkles, According to 60-Year-Old Shoppers

As a shopping editor, some of the best product recommendations come from my colleagues (scrolling through our feed of recently published stories is a dangerous game for my bank account). And while chatting with a colleague from a different magazine, she mentioned their readers can't get enough of Medix 5.5 Retinol Cream With Ferulic Acid. My interest was immediately piqued; I had to know more.
SKIN CARE
In Style

Shoppers Say This Now-$14 Drugstore Cream Makes an "Obvious" Difference in Wrinkles

Certain beauty products are so trustworthy and hardworking, they could star in a skincare version of A League of Their Own. Within that imaginary team of Bioderma and Embryolisse would preside Weleda Skin Food, a player beloved by bold names like Julia Roberts, Adele, Victoria Beckham, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, Priyanka Chopra, and Katie Jane Hughes. Its sidekick: the brand's Skin Food Light, a spring-friendly moisturizer that happens to be on sale.
BEAUTY & FASHION
goodhousekeeping.com

The Benefits of Witch Hazel for Your Skin

Hamamelis virginiana, commonly known as witch hazel, is a flowering shrub that is native to the Atlantic coast of North America. With its beautiful yellow flowers that bloom in the autumn season after its leaves fall, witch hazel is truly a unique plant. “The twigs and bark of the witch...
SKIN CARE
Person
Estee Lauder
In Style

Shoppers Call This Eye Serum "Magic" for Dark Circles and Crow's Feet

As someone who spends eight hours a day on shopping websites, I'm pretty familiar with the beauty offerings of most major retailers. But while double-checking if Dermstore stocks La Mer, I stumbled on a tip from one of the company's estheticians: They don't carry the vaunted brand, but "highly recommend" Cosmedix as an alternative. That led me right to the brand's website, where shoppers can't stop raving about the prettiest eye serum I've ever seen.
MAKEUP
Refinery29

These 3 Common Mistakes Are Harming Your Skin, Says A Dermatologist

Question: What is the 'skin barrier' and how do you take care of it? I keep hearing dermatologists and skin experts saying that overusing acids or overwashing your face can 'damage' the skin barrier, or that some ingredients can 'repair' the skin barrier. But what is it, and is this true? Essentially, how do you keep your skin and skin barrier happy? - Denisha, 28.
SKIN CARE
SheKnows

Reviewers Say This New Eye Cream Is Their Secret Weapon for Eliminating Dark Circles & Wrinkles — It’s Already Sold Out at Sephora

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. It’s true, good things come in small packages like this new eye cream, according to a Kiehl’s reviewer. The popular skincare brand, Kiehl’s, dropped a multi-purpose eye cream that targets all four zones around the eye: brow bone, eyelid, outer corner, and undereye. It’s not just a moisturizer like other eye creams. The Super Multi-Corrective Anti-Aging Eye Cream visibly lifts, smooth, de-puffs, and brightens the eye area for a youthful look. This super advanced cream is made with niacinamide and collagen peptide that’s responsible for brightening and improving fine lines plus crow’s feet. And better yet, only a small amount of this $55 eye cream is needed for each specific area. For all skin types, this non-greasy formula easily rejuvenates your eye areas. A Kiehl’s reviewer swears by this lightweight gel-cream, saying “I look and feel great. My insecurities about the wrinkles around my eyes are gone…And my results are just after two days and my bottle is still full. My new secret weapon. I look like I just got botox.”
SKIN CARE
LIVESTRONG.com

The 6 Best Soaps for Body Odor

Body odor is something we all deal with. It's our bodies' natural response when we come into contact with bacteria in our environment. But just because something is natural doesn't mean we should have to deal with it. Luckily, the odor-fighting industry is mighty and large. Not just any soap...
SKIN CARE
#Cosmetics#The Mask#Dry Skin#Vegan#Bestreviews
In Style

This Brightening Serum Is Worth Every Penny for "Tired Moms and Tired Skin," Reviewers Say

I'm a simple person — I see a star-studded ingredient list, and I click. In this instance, I'm referring to the Gleamin Supercharged Balance Serum, a fast-absorbing formula that instantly firms and brightens aging, dull skin. While the rejuvenating serum pairs perfectly with the brand's other vitamin-C based products, a rich daily moisturizer and a refining clay mask, it's capable of performing some serious sorcery all on its own. Case in point: One reviewer said it's easily worth every penny for "tired moms and tired skin."
SKIN CARE
In Style

Shoppers Say This Under-Eye Corrector Is an "Absolute Game Changer" for Dark Circles — and It's 50% Off Today

If you have dark under-eye circles, you probably know the difficulty of covering them with concealer alone. No matter how pigmented the formula, a little shadow usually manages to peek through — which is why color correcting to balance out the darkness makes such an enormous difference. And for today only, some of the best multitasking color correctors in the biz are half off at Ulta.
BEAUTY & FASHION
CNET

21 Days Of Beauty: Ulta Beauty's Must-Haves Are 50% Off

Today kicks off the second day of the second week with the end of Sunday's deals on Buxom, Tarte Cosmetics, Josie Maran and Sunday Riley. Today's deals include 50% off Urban Decay, Nabla, Dermaflash, Dermablend and Urban Skin Rx. And if you're diamond or platinum member, you get free shipping.
MAKEUP
Harper's Bazaar

Gwyneth Paltrow swears by these hydrating under-eye masks

When it comes to skincare, actress and Goop founder Gwyneth Paltrow has a short list of essentials to keep her looking radiant and well-rested, especially before a red carpet. The actress recently shared a few of the products she swears by to prep her skin before major events. In a recent Instagram Q&A, Paltrow explained that she consistently reaches for under-eye masks as an event prep staple: “I always use the Jillian Dempsey eye masks and vibrating gold bar,” says Paltrow. “This combo makes a huge difference in de-puffing my skin.”
BEAUTY & FASHION
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Skin Care
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
Elite Daily

The 7 Best Lip Liners For Overlining

If you’re interested in making your lips appear fuller, you might be interested in overlining them. The best lip liners for overlining are highly pigmented and long-wearing — because real talk, having to constantly reapply liner can be a major pain — and come in a shade that works for your desired look. If you’d like to keep your makeup fairly low key, opt for a liner in a natural shade that matches (or comes close!) to your actual lip color. If you’re pairing your liner with lipstick, overline with a liner that closely matches the lipstick so it blends in perfectly. Be sure to pick a finish that matches your lipstick or desired look, too — matte liners are totally flat, satin picks have some sheen, and demi-matte falls in between.
MAKEUP
Q985

Popular Lotion Recall Leaves Illinois With Dry Skin

Being a guy, I really didn't have many thoughts or opinions on the topic of hand lotion until I got married. I quickly learned that if my wife Amy were given the option between having no lotion for a month or having no husband hanging around for a month, I would need someplace to stay for about 30 days.
ILLINOIS STATE
StyleCaster

This TikTok-Viral Lip-Plumping Mask Sold Out at Sephora — Here’s Where to Find It

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission. Lip masks — more moisturizing versions of lip balm — are nothing new. Korean skincare brands have been creating them for years. But once in a while a new lip mask comes along and shocks us all at how truly great it is. And it quickly sells out. That’s what happened with Alpyn Beauty’s Willow & Sweet Agave Plumping Lip Mask. TikTokers have been posting about the soft, smooth, cushiony balm for weeks...
MAKEUP
ABC News

What to know about tinted sunscreens as summer approaches

In recent years, tinted sunscreens have been rising in popularity, in large part because of their ability to better match a person's skin tone without leaving a visible white film on the skin. Responding to customer demand, large skin care brands have recently debuted new tinted sunscreen products that don't...
SKIN CARE

