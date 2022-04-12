Top 5 Country Duo: The Judds’ ‘Final Tour’ Is a Must-See Family Affair

Mother-daughter duo The Judds announced their first tour in more than a decade. And from the sound of it, this tour will be the last for the tandem of Naomi, 76, and Wynonna, 57. Aptly dubbed The Final Tour, the 10-date trek is a must-see family affair. It’s your last chance to see one of country music’s Top 5 Greatest Duos of All Time. Crunch your own numbers, but my Top 5 includes Brooks & Dunn, The Everly Brothers, Flatt and Scruggs, The Judds, and The Delmore Brothers (come on, don’t you know the “Hillbilly Boogie”?).

The Final Tour will kick off on September 30 in Grand Rapids, Michigan. Additional stops include Nashville, Fort Worth, Green Bay, Toledo, and more. In addition, Martina McBride will serve as the special guest on select dates.

“The fans have always been my family of choice,” said Naomi. “I love them dearly, so I’m chompin’ at the bit to belt out our hits and reconnect with them once again. The cherry on top is singing with my beloved, wild and extremely talented daughter—the best singer of any genre, Wynonna! She asked me if I was still going to twist, twirl and crack jokes. I answered, ‘Heck yeah! I’m too old to grow up now!”‘

“What I’m looking forward to most is celebrating Judd music with the fans,” added Wynonna. “Mom and I have had quite the journey over the last 38 years, and the fans have been with us through it all. This tour is a celebration for them.”

The Judds Dominated

With their stellar harmonies, not to mention Naomi’s stage presence and Wynonna’s soulful delivery, The Judds proved to be a winning combination. From the mid-1980s to the early 1990s, the duo dominated the charts and awards shows. The Judds scored 20 Top 10 hits, including 14 No. 1 singles. The mother-daughter duo brought home five Grammy Awards, nine CMA Awards, and seven ACM Awards. Favorite songs? Try “Grandpa (Tell Me ’Bout the Good Ole Days),” “Why Not Me,” “Mama He’s Crazy,” “Love Is Alive,” or “Have Mercy,” among others.

In 2021, The Judds were elected into the Country Music Hall of Fame. After their induction this year, The Judds will be just the eighth duo in the CMHOF.

If this is indeed The Judds’ last hurrah, do yourself a favor by snagging a ticket when they go on sale on April 15.

The Final Tour

Grand Rapids, MI | Van Andel Arena | Sept. 30+

Toledo, OH | Huntington Center | Oct. 1+

Sioux Falls, SD | Premier Center | Oct. 7

Green Bay, WI | Resch Center | Oct. 8+

Duluth, GA | Gas South Arena | Oct. 14+

Huntsville, AL | Propst Arena | Oct. 15

Durant, OK | Choctaw Grand Theater | Oct. 21+

Ft. Worth, TX | Dickes Arena | Oct. 22+

Biloxi, MS | MS Coast Coliseum | Oct. 27

Nashville, TN | Bridgestone Arena | Oct. 28+

+with Martina McBride