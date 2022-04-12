ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apache Junction, AZ

Apache Junction food bank executive director resigns

Myra Garcia, Superstition Community Food Bank’s executive director, recently resigned.

Garcia, who has overseen the food bank since 2019, accepted a position with Central Arizona Regional Economic Development Foundation and left Superstition Community Food Bank, 575 N. Idaho Road No. 701, on April 8, according to a release.

During her tenure, the organization secured grants funding its cold storage expansion, cultivated partnerships in the community enabling implementation of community outreach, and promoted literacy programming. Garcia led the organization through the COVID-19 pandemic, ensuring the continuity of operations and food sustainability, the release states.

A transition period was developed to ensure all Superstition Community Food Bank programs continue uninterrupted.

“We wish Myra continued success, both personally and professionally,” Lynn Hanson, president of SCFB board of directors, said in the release.

About Superstition Community Food Bank

Superstition Community Food Bank is a 501(c)3 organization that collaborates with its volunteers and partners, to provide food services to qualified individuals and families in East Valley Communities with kindness, respect, and dignity. Go to superstitionfoodbank.org .

