Pilgrimage Music & Cultural Festival Returning To Franklin, TN, This Fall

The Pilgrimage Music Festival is returning to Franklin, Tennessee this year; are you prepared to make the pilgrimage? The festival returns to The Park at Harlinsdale Farm in Franklin on September 24 and 25, and the crowds are expected to be massive. Additionally, while you’re in Franklin, why not make the 35 minute pilgrimage into Nashville for some of the best pizza in the city?

At a Glance

The Pilgrimage Music and Cultural Festival will take place in Franklin, Tennessee

The festival runs from September 24 to 25, 2022 at The Park at Harlinsdale Farm

The Pilgrimage Festival raises money for MusiCares Foundation, a non-profit charity that helps musicians in need, and also benefits Friends of Franklin Parks

There are five stages at the outdoor venue to accommodate over 50 acts

The Pilgrimage Festival Hopes to Bring More Tourism to Franklin, TN

The Pilgrimage Music Festival’s aim is to bring tourism to Williamson County and support the local community. Profits from last year’s festival were donated to MusiCares, which benefits members of the music industry in need. The festival also benefited Friends of Franklin Parks, which is in charge of new projects for The Park at Harlinsdale Farm.

Last year, the Pilgrimage Music Festival brought in 25,000 people to the outdoor venue; Maren Morris and The Black Keys opened on the first day, while Cage the Elephant and Dave Matthews Band ended the show the next day. There were a total of 50 performers across the venue’s five stages. The Pilgrimage Festival boasts the Midnight Sun Stage, Gold Record Road Stage, Simple Truth X Shady Grove Stage, Lil’ Pilgrims Family Stage, and Americana Music Triangle Experience. 2019 saw the Foo Fighters, the Killers, and Keith Urban headlining.

In the coming weeks, the festival’s Instagram page and website will release more information, including the lineup and ticket information. The Pilgrimage Festival announced its return on Instagram; big names like Gibson guitar and Mike Wolfe from “American Pickers” expressed their excitement. Keep an eye on the festival’s website for this year’s lineup and information on how to purchase tickets.

Pilgrimage Music Festival Returns to Franklin, Plus More Nashville Music News

In addition to last night’s CMT Awards and the future Pilgrimage Festival, Nashville will also host the CMA Fest for the first time in two years. The festival was canceled in 2020 due to COVID-19, but this year it’s back. CMA Fest is the longest-running and most popular country music festival in the world; fans who have been waiting two long years have something to look forward to.

The 2022 CMA Fest kicks off on June 9 and ends on June 12, taking place on multiple stages around downtown Nashville. Profits from the festival benefit the CMA Foundation, which helps bring music education to kids across the U.S. During the day, the outdoor performances are free to the public. But, the main stage at Nissan Stadium requires a ticket.

On the main stage, we have big names like Jason Aldean, Kelsea Ballerini, Dierks Bentley, Luke Bryan, Carrie Underwood, Alan Jackson, and Keith Urban, plus many more. The Chevy Riverfront stage includes Lauren Alaina, Jimmie Allen, BRELAND, ERNEST, Scotty McCreery, and Lainey Wilson. The stage at Ascend Park features Chris Bandi, Sister Hazel, and Thompson Square. The stage at Walk of Fame Park includes Cooper Allen, Lacy Kaye Booth, and Ashland Craft. Finally, the stage at Bridgestone Arena Plaza features After Midtown, Jackson Dean, and Avery Anna.

The lineup is extensive, and Outsider has the full list for CMA Fest fans. Tickets and 4-day passes are on sale now.