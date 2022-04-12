ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

How gas prices have changed in Illinois in the last week

By Stacker
FOX 2
FOX 2
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12SmlX_0f7HK9a100

The national average price for a regular gallon of gas is now $4.11, falling seven cents since last week.

Stacker compiled statistics on gas prices in Illinois using data from AAA . Gas prices are current as of April 11. State gas tax data is from World Population Review . Three states—Connecticut, Georgia, and Maryland—have temporarily suspended gas taxes to help consumers while the cost of gas has increased.

Rising gas prices have caused financial hardship for 50% of Americans, according to an ABC News/Ipsos poll released over the weekend, with about one in five people reporting that burden as serious or severe.

Oil prices fell below $100 per barrel on Monday as COVID-19 lockdowns in China, the world’s largest oil exporter, weighed heavily on the global market. The spread of the coronavirus and weakened oil demand in China coincided with an announcement last week from the International Energy Agency that it would release 120 million barrels from emergency stockpiles. Authorities in Shanghai on Monday announced plans to lift restrictions in some residential areas.

Illinois by the numbers
– Current price: $4.35
– Week change: -$0.08 (-1.8%)
– Year change: +$1.30 (+42.5%)
– Gas tax: $0.39 per gallon (#6 highest among all states)
– Historical expensive gas price: $4.57 (3/11/22)

Metros with most expensive gas in Illinois
#1. City of Chicago: $4.78
#2. Chicago Metro: $4.48
#3. Carbondale-Marion: $4.40
#4. Peoria-Pekin: $4.40
#5. Champaign-Urbana: $4.33
#6. Quincy: $4.32
#7. Elgin: $4.30
#8. East Saint Louis: $4.30
#9. Lake County: $4.25
#10. Davenport-Moline-Rock Island (IL only): $4.25
#11. Rockford: $4.23
#12. Kankakee-Bradley: $4.18
#13. Danville: $4.18
#14. Springfield: $4.17
#15. Bloomington-Normal: $4.13
#16. Decatur: $4.13
#17. Alexander County: $0.00

States with the most expensive gas
#1. California: $5.76
#2. Hawaii: $5.23
#3. Nevada: $5.11

States with the least expensive gas
#1. Missouri: $3.67
#2. Oklahoma: $3.67
#3. Kansas: $3.68

States with the highest gas tax per gallon
#1. Pennsylvania: $0.59
#2. California: $0.53
#3. Washington: $0.52

States with the lowest gas tax per gallon
#1. Alaska: $0.0895
#2. Hawaii: $0.16
#3. Virginia: $0.162

You may also like: Where people in Illinois are moving to most

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 2.

Comments / 2

jimmy
1d ago

Working class taxpayers see the pump prices daily. No failed article writer can spin it. Place ballot drop boxes at gas stations and grocery stores then see who wins. People are hurting.

Reply
3
Related
FOX 2

More Missouri counties find morel mushrooms this week

ST. LOUIS – More Missouri counties found morel mushrooms this week. Morel mushroom hunting season is in full swing. It usually starts in late March and goes until early May. Most hunters won’t share the locations of their best hunting spots, but there are some Facebook groups dedicated to the pursuit. The Missouri Morel Hunting Facebook […]
MISSOURI STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Nevada State
State
Maryland State
City
Washington, IL
State
Missouri State
State
Illinois State
State
Virginia State
State
Oklahoma State
State
Hawaii State
State
California State
State
Alaska State
City
Decatur, IL
State
Washington State
State
Connecticut State
City
Danville, IL
City
Virginia, IL
Local
Illinois Traffic
State
Georgia State
City
Kansas, IL
City
Rockford, IL
KISS 106

20 Towns That Suck The Most In Illinois

Illinois has beautiful cities and towns such as Galena, Nauvoo, Galesburg, and Quincy. However, these 20 towns and cities did not get love and some of them are pretty close to the Tri-States. Illinois is an expensive place to live and some of these towns and cities are one of...
ILLINOIS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#World Population Review#Americans#Abc News Ipsos#Chicago Metro
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Most Dangerous State for COVID-19

Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, the United States has been through several waves of COVID-19, often because of new variants of the virus. While cases are dropping nationwide from the recent wave, largely caused by the highly transmissible omicron variant, cases in other countries are again soaring, and U.S. health experts are watching […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
Popculture

Kroger Product Recalled in 17 States

If you have shopped at Kroger and purchased the store's Buttermilk Pancake and Waffle Mix, check your cupboards and heed this recall. Continental Mills recalls the mix due to "potential foreign material contamination." According to the FDA, contamination is not something you want to swallow. "Continental Mills has issued a...
FOOD SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
Country
China
NewsBreak
Gas Price
NewsTalk 1280 WGBF

Terrifying Illinois Mansion Is So Haunted it Sat Vacant for Nearly 50 Years

It may not be October, but any month of the year is a great time for ghost stories, don't ya think?. I recently went on the hunt for some of the most haunted homes in Illinois when I came across the story about the infamous Schweppe Mansion located just outside of Chicago in Lake Forest, Illinois. Now I have to admit I'm stuck in the weird place of wanting this beautiful home and being terrified of it.
LAKE FOREST, IL
WEAU-TV 13

Older Wisconsin drivers will have to renew their license soon

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Seniors in Wisconsin whose driver’s licenses expired will soon have to make that trek back to the DMV. On Tuesday, the Dept. of Transportation announced its Division of Motor Vehicles’ extension of license expiration dates for residents who are 60 years old or older expires at the end of the month. Drivers that age whose licenses expired in January, February, or March of this year will have until March 31 to renew.
WISCONSIN STATE
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Illinois might start scanning license plates on highways

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — Illinois residents could soon see cameras installed along the state’s highways. That technology can scan license plates, and police said that it could help them solve crimes. The House passes a measure to install highway cameras that scan and read residents’ license plates. Governor JB Pritzker has called for expanding surveillance […]
ILLINOIS STATE
FOX 2

FOX 2

24K+
Followers
6K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

St. Louis news, weather, and sports is on FOX2Now.com.

 https://fox2now.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy