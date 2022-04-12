Mass. reports 1,712 new COVID-19 cases from Monday, as well as 12 new deaths over 3 days
The state also reported 262 hospitalized COVID-19 patients. Here's the data reported Tuesday, April 12 2022.
Newly reported cases: 1,712 (from Monday)
Total confirmed cases: 1,580,245
Newly reported deaths: 12 (includes 3 days, Saturday-Monday)
Total confirmed deaths: 19,049
Newly reported tests: 40,660
Total tests: 42,927,883
Percent positivity (seven-day average): 3.42%
Hospitalized patients: 262
Hospitalized patients who are fully vaccinated: 148
Hospitalized patients who are primarily hospitalized for COVID-19 related illness: 102
ICU patients: 33
Intubated patients: 15
View an interactive version of the state’s dashboard here.
