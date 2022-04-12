Hot Property: A modern classic in Hillsborough’s Polo Terrace

Click here to read the full article. Amels has entered a new superyacht category with the official announcement of its new 80-meter (263-ft) yacht. The Dutch yacht builder made the launch virtually during an online presentation from the Amsterdam Theater. The company said it was viewed by “tens of thousands.” The on-camera panel included Rose Damen, managing director of Damen Yacht, Espen Øino, who designed the exterior, and Paul Costerus, interior designer at Sinot Yacht Architecture and Design. This all-star cast, comprised of the respected shipyard and two of the industry’s hottest design brands, also included the new 80-meter in a...

