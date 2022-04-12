Bank earnings on deck: Top analyst warns losses tied to trading will deliver downside surprises

CNBC's Jim Cramer on Tuesday told investors that they shouldn't rely on optimism as a market strategy, but should still be prepared to act when the market recovers. "I think you can do very well right now in a balanced portfolio that also has a lot of cash on the sidelines. You want to be ready for the moment when things actually get better," the "Mad Money" host said.
Wood said the amount of interest investors are showing in or decentralized finance could threaten the traditional banking world. Cryptocurrency was initially created to sidestep old institutions – and banks may finally be feeling themselves get disrupted, Ark Invest CEO Cathie Wood said. Known for her high risk high...
CNBC's Jim Cramer on Friday previewed next week's roster of earnings and advised investors to stick to companies that are profitable yet affordable for investors to own. "In this environment, you need to own companies that make stuff and do things profitably, but let's add, also, with stocks that remain cheap on a price to earnings basis," the "Mad Money" host said.
The largest US banks are warning of lower investment banking revenue next week on a slowdown in dealmaking following a blockbuster 2021 supported by markets and widespread stimulus measures. Financial Times writes that the first quarter of 2021 was a lucrative three months in which banks minted fees from a...
Official measures of producer and consumer prices in China rose in March by more than analysts expected, according to data released Monday. "Rising food and energy price inflation limits the space for the PBoC to cut interest rates, despite the rapidly worsening economy," Nomura's chief China economist Ting Lu and a team said in a note.
American consumers are already cutting back on spending, according to a new CNBC survey. For many living paycheck to paycheck, this is not a surprise as inflation rises and Covid stimulus savings decline. However, the survey also shows that higher-income consumers are showing signs of financial stress and have begun...
Shares of banks and financial services companies, including Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) and Bank of America Corporation (NYSE: BAC), are trading higher amid a rise in yields. The recent Fed remarks indicating the Fed sees inflation as too high and will work to curb further inflation has also...
(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window) * Futures down: Dow 0.05%, S&P 0.34%, Nasdaq 0.75%. April 11 (Reuters) - Wall Street futures fell on Monday, dragged lower by high-growth stocks as Treasury yields surged to fresh highs ahead of Tuesday’s inflation data that could back a more hawkish stance from the Federal Reserve.
JPMorgan Chase, Delta Air Lines, and BlackRock later today kick off the unofficial start to Q1 earnings season, a period that should pack plenty of good news. But whether investors will see it that way is hardly certain. According to FactSet, companies in the benchmark S&P 500 will rack up...
Investors should take some profit after US stocks staged a rally last month, said JPMorgan on Monday. Quant guru Marko Kolanovic said the house view is still "pro-risk" and overweight equities. The investment bank trimmed its 2022 S&P 500 outlook to 4,900 from 5,050.
Stock splits don't change the value of an investor's portfolio. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
CNBC’s ‘Fast Money: Halftime Report’ delivers market-moving news to investors. The commentary delivered by hosts of the show often moves the stocks mentioned. The information is collected and refined using Benzinga Pro’s News Tool. Benzinga Pro users can access this information by using the News tool on any workstation.
A pair of closely tracked crypto strategists are warning that Bitcoin (BTC) is gearing up for a severe corrective event that could send BTC close to the $30,000 price area. Pseudonymous crypto analyst Smart Contracter tells his 205,500 Twitter followers that he sees Bitcoin setting a bull trap at $42,000 in the coming days before pulling back to $29,000.
Comments / 0