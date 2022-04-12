ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

Bank earnings on deck: Top analyst warns losses tied to trading will deliver downside surprises

By Melissa Lee
CNBC
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleGerard Cassidy, RBC head of U.S. bank equity strategy,...

www.cnbc.com

Comments / 0

Related
CNBC

Jim Cramer: Be ready to pounce with cash on hand when market uncertainty settles

CNBC's Jim Cramer on Tuesday told investors that they shouldn't rely on optimism as a market strategy, but should still be prepared to act when the market recovers. "I think you can do very well right now in a balanced portfolio that also has a lot of cash on the sidelines. You want to be ready for the moment when things actually get better," the "Mad Money" host said.
STOCKS
CNBC

Cathie Wood says banks have a 'big problem' thanks to crypto

Wood said the amount of interest investors are showing in or decentralized finance could threaten the traditional banking world. Cryptocurrency was initially created to sidestep old institutions – and banks may finally be feeling themselves get disrupted, Ark Invest CEO Cathie Wood said. Known for her high risk high...
MARKETS
CNBC

Cramer’s week ahead: Own stocks that are cheap on a price to earnings basis

CNBC's Jim Cramer on Friday previewed next week's roster of earnings and advised investors to stick to companies that are profitable yet affordable for investors to own. "In this environment, you need to own companies that make stuff and do things profitably, but let's add, also, with stocks that remain cheap on a price to earnings basis," the "Mad Money" host said.
STOCKS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Guy Adami
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Bank#Rbc#Cnbc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Benzinga

Why Wells Fargo And Bank Of America Shares Are Rising Today

Shares of banks and financial services companies, including Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) and Bank of America Corporation (NYSE: BAC), are trading higher amid a rise in yields. The recent Fed remarks indicating the Fed sees inflation as too high and will work to curb further inflation has also...
STOCKS
Reuters

US STOCKS-Futures tumble as surging yields hit growth stocks

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window) * Futures down: Dow 0.05%, S&P 0.34%, Nasdaq 0.75%. April 11 (Reuters) - Wall Street futures fell on Monday, dragged lower by high-growth stocks as Treasury yields surged to fresh highs ahead of Tuesday’s inflation data that could back a more hawkish stance from the Federal Reserve.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

After Amazon, Will These 5 High-Priced Stocks Split Their Shares?

Stock splits don't change the value of an investor's portfolio. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
STOCKS
dailyhodl.com

Top Crypto Analysts Issue Bitcoin Warning, Predict Final Capitulation Event for BTC

A pair of closely tracked crypto strategists are warning that Bitcoin (BTC) is gearing up for a severe corrective event that could send BTC close to the $30,000 price area. Pseudonymous crypto analyst Smart Contracter tells his 205,500 Twitter followers that he sees Bitcoin setting a bull trap at $42,000 in the coming days before pulling back to $29,000.
CURRENCIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy