Easter Morning Walk With the BCAS at DeKorte Park This Sunday (April 17)!

Dare to Hire and Jacksonville Business Connections have partnered up for Jacksonville Spring Fest at 300 E. Bay Street Jacksonville, FL- Ford Field. This event is to raise funds for local Dare to Hire Different organization. Dare 2 Hire Different, Inc. is organized exclusively for charitable and educational purposes, to wit: to help people with disabilities, and other special needs, with a particular focus on inspiring, self-determination, empowering, employing those with disabilities to be included.
