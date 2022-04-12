Western Oregon University Vice President for Student Affairs announced as fourth VP candidate
DeKALB – Gary Dukes, the fourth and final candidate for Vice President for Student Affairs, will be interviewed for the position. On Wednesday and Thursday, Dukes will meet faculty, students and the public while being evaluated for VPSA. As part of the selection process, Dukes will interview with...
OU President Joseph Harroz announced Tana Fitzpatrick as OU’s first associate vice president of Tribal Relations in a Friday afternoon press release. As associate vice president, Fitzpatrick will work to “enhance and sustain” the partnerships between OU and Oklahoma’s Tribal Nations across all three of OU’s campuses, according to the release.
Patrick Johnson and Vera Barkosky are running unopposed for the 2022 Undergraduate Student Government executive ticket on four pillars: belonging, empowerment, service, and transparency. Johnson, a third-year who is currently the USG director of finance, said the pair are focusing on the four pillars because they believe they are important...
DES MOINES, Iowa — Grand View University has named the first women president in the school’s 126-year history. The university announced Tuesday Dr. Rachelle Keck will assume duties as president in July. She’s an Iowa native and current president of Briar Cliff University in Sioux City. Keck told us what it’s like to walk into […]
SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Catawba College has hired Mark Fox as their new Assistant Vice President of Admissions after conducting a national search led by Storbeck Search. He will begin his new position officially on April 4. Fox brings over 12 years of progressive experience in admissions. He most recently...
29 from high school chosen to perform in two showcase categories in recent three-day event in SalemTwenty-nine Oregon City High School Thespians of troupe #1907 attended the Oregon State Thespian Festival and Competition, held March 31-April 2 in Salem. Of these 29 students, 23 of them competed in six state-qualifying pieces for a spot in the All-State Showcase performance in front of all the attendees. "It is amazing to get that many students to qualify for state in the first place, let alone have a student be chosen for the showcase," said Jorie Jones, OCHS drama teacher. In the group acting category, students chosen to perform a scene from "A Piece of My Heart," by Shirley Lauro, included Elise Ascura, Jynx Bridgwater, Alyssa Newton, Jasmine Ramirez, Aubrey Rine, Daivon Walker and Orion Wright. In the large group, musical category, students who performed "Welcome to the Rock," from "Come From Away," included Sea Archer-Masters, Derek Baker, Harleen Brar, Dylan Breland, Aidan Colvin, Alyssa Colvin, Evan Hamilton, Georgia Hatch, Gus Murino-Brault and Alyssa Newton. {loadposition sub-article-01}
