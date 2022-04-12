ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brig Niagara, Lettie G. being prepared for summer sailing season

By Scott Bremner
 1 day ago

Work is now underway for this summer’s sailing season for two well known ships in these waters.

The cover will be coming off the Lettie G. Howard this week. This is part of a slow transition of getting the schooner ready for the summer.

U.S. Brig Niagara to set sail in 2022

This summer, the Lettie G. will be captained by Christopher Sutton. Meanwhile, Captain William Sabatini will return to captain the U.S. Brig Niagara.

It’s an exciting time, but there’s still a lot of work to do.

“It looks like this majestic creature gliding across the water, and it’s true. When you look at it, it seems impossible to put together because you have six miles of rope, there’s 15 sails, there’s all these pieces of wood that are all interconnected. But each piece goes together and each component has its own step,” said Captain William Sabatini, Captain of the U.S. Brig Niagara.

Brig Niagara announces summer sailing schedule

If all goes well, the Lettie G. will be sailing by May 1. The U.S. Brig Niagara is set to be sailing by June 1.

