Man passes Wisconsin Bar exam, sworn in as younger brother looks on

Full Access High Desert serves approximately 390 individuals in Central Oregon- Deschutes, Crook, Jefferson, and Lake counties, and has provided case management to adults (18+) with intellectual and developmental disabilities since 2002 Helping all individuals to thrive and give back to their community through employment and activities has been part of the mission of Full Access High Desert. The progressive support service brokerage recently celebrated its 20th anniversary. Executive Director for Full Access High Desert, Heather Hopkins-Slechta, stated during their anniversary, "We are honored to have been a member of the intellectual and developmental disability community in Central and High...
Comments / 0