After a pair of rainouts delayed the start of the season, the Hingham High softball team made history in Tuesday's opener, beating Silver Lake for what is believed to be the first time ever, 13-8. The Harborwomen did it in comeback fashion, too. The Lakers scored four times in the top of the first and led 5-1 in the third before Hingham rallied. ...

HINGHAM, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO