Storm 5 Alert Wednesday: Severe weather threatens midsouth

Spring storms are the story this week, but Wednesday is a day we are watching closely for severe weather potential — which is why we have called for a Storm 5 Alert.

A powerful storm system will move through the area Wednesday late afternoon and evening, which will bring the threat for strong to severe storms. Storm threats include damaging wind, isolated tornadoes, hail and even flash flooding.

Parts of the midstate and Southern Kentucky have been upgraded to an Enhanced Risk (4 out of 5) for severe weather.

At this time, it appears storms will enter western counties of the NewsChannel 5 viewing area as the afternoon commute begins, around 4 p.m., and lasting until midnight, with the line impacting the I-65 corridor between 6 p.m. until 8pm.

It’s important now to have our free Storm Shield App downloaded to your mobile device and have a severe plan in place should your home be threatened.

