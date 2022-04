What is one fight that Paul Felder was super proud to call as a commentator? To Felder, it has to be Khamzat Chimaev vs. Gilbert Burns. The retired lightweight has seen tons of great scraps in his hay-day as a UFC broadcaster. However, not many can be compared to the action that we saw between Burns & Chimaev at UFC 273. Luckily for ‘The Irish Dragon’, he had the best seats in the house, being in the commentators booth for this stellar matchup.

UFC ・ 1 DAY AGO