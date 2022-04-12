Jose Rojas not in Angels' Tuesday lineup

John Smoltz, the longtime MLB pitcher turned analyst, is reportedly no longer working for MLB Network. Smoltz has declined to receive the mandatory vaccine to work on MLB Network, according to a report. The network has made the decision to remove him from his role, as a result. MLB Network’s...
St. Louis Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina is not in the starting lineup on Tuesday versus left-hander Daniel Lynch and the Kansas City Royals. The Cardinals are keeping Molina out of the lineup against a lefty after they started him in the first three games of their season. Andrew Knizner is starting behind the plate and batting ninth.
Chicago Cubs outfielder Jason Heyward is not in the starting lineup on Tuesday afternoon against left-hander Jose Quintana and the Pittsburgh Pirates. Heyward is taking a seat against a southpaw while Michael Hermosillo starts in center field and hits seventh. numberFire’s models project Hermosillo for 8.7 FanDuel points on Tuesday,...
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Albert Pujols called his shot. The veteran slugger told Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol he was going to hit the first pitch he saw Tuesday night for a home run — and then did just that. Pujols homered for the first time since returning to St. Louis and Andrew Knizner launched a […]
The Boston Red Sox did not list Bobby Dalbec's name in their starting lineup for Monday's game against the Detroit Tigers. Dalbec will take the afternoon off while Travis Shaw makes his first start of the season at first base and bats seventh. Dalbec is projected to make 388 more...
The San Francisco Giants did not list Curt Casali as a starter for Monday's game against the San Diego Padres. Casali will catch a breather Monday with Joey Bart back behind home plate. Bart is batting seventh. Our projections have Casali making 235 more plate appearances this season, with 7...
Carson Fulmer has had a rocky journey since being selected eighth overall by the Chicago White Sox in the 2015 MLB Draft. Now 28 years old, the right-hander was taken by the Los Angeles Dodgers in the Rule 5 Draft this past season. They are the sixth different organization Fulmer...
Ten-time All-Star Albert Pujols is already considered one of the greatest players in franchise history. The future first-ballot Hall of Famer will go down in the record books in the same chapter as Stan Musial, Rogers Hornsby and Bob Gibson. Now 42 years old, Pujols just recently signed a one-year...
Texas Rangers outfielder Kole Calhoun is in the starting lineup on Monday afternoon against left-hander Austin Gomber and the Colorado Rockies. Calhoun is back in the starting lineup to play right field and hit eighth on Monday. Adolis Garcia is batting cleanup and sliding over to center field in place of Eli White.
LINE: Giants -133, Padres +113; over/under is 7 1/2 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The San Francisco Giants and San Diego Padres meet on Wednesday with the winner claiming the three-game series. San Francisco had a 107-55 record overall and a 54-27 record in home games last season. The Giants slugged .440...
Detroit Tigers infielder Miguel Cabrera is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Boston Red Sox. Cabrera will move to the bench on Wednesday with Austin Meadows starting in left field. Meadows will bat second versus right-hander Nathan Eovaldi and Boston. numberFire's models project Meadows for 9.7...
The San Francisco Giants listed Mike Yastrzemski as their leadoff batter for Monday's game against the San Diego Padres. Yastrzemski will bat leadoff and play right field Monday while Austin Slater takes a seat. Yastrzemski has a $2,500 salary on FanDuel and is projected to score 11.4 fantasy points off...
Pittsburgh Pirates outfielder Ben Gamel is in the starting lineup on Wednesday afternoon against right-hander Kyle Hendricks and the Chicago Cubs. The Pirates started Jake Marisnick in left field on Tuesday versus a southpaw. Gamel is heading back out there Wednesday and hitting fifth while Marisnick sits. numberFire’s models project...
Pittsburgh Pirates infielder Diego Castillo is not in the starting lineup on Wednesday afternoon against right-hander Kyle Hendricks and the Chicago Cubs. Castillo started the last two games, both of which were against southpaws, but he's back on the bench for Wednesday's matinee. Josh VanMeter is replacing Castillo on second base and batting seventh.
Minnesota Twins infielder Carlos Correa is not in the starting lineup on Wednesday afternoon against left-hander Clayton Kershaw and the Los Angeles Dodgers. The Twins are giving Correa the day off for the first time this season. Jorge Polanco is shifting to shortstop and batting cleanup on Wednesday afternoon. Luis Arraez is returning to the lineup to bat second and man second base. Gio Urshela is batting out of the three-hole.
San Diego Padres infielder Matt Beaty is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the San Francisco Giants. Beaty will move to the bench on Wednesday with Jurickson Profar starting in left field. Profar will bat sixth versus right-hander Logan Webb and the Giants. numberFire's models project Profar...
San Francisco Giants outfielder Joc Pederson is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday afternoon's series finale against left-hander Sean Manaea and the San Diego Padres. The Giants have now held Pederson out of the lineup in both of their games against southpaws so far this season. Darin Ruf is shifting to left field and batting second. Joey Bart is at designated hitter out of the seven-hole, while Curt Casali is entering the lineup to catch and bat ninth.
